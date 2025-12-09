The Blue Jays could leave winter meetings with a new closer

Edwin Diaz signed for $69M with the Dodgers, so. Goodbye, 2027 season… #PotentialWorkStop

The guy took a discount in terms of years (but not in terms of amount per year, he'll earn $23M per year for three years) to join the best club in the league.

Did he want to leave New York? Perhaps. After all, the reliever turned down $66M over three years (with some money deferred… but room to keep negotiating) from the Mets.

That hurts the Mets.

The Mets had “wiggle room” to increase their bid for Edwin Diaz, per @JoelSherman1. pic.twitter.com/I4bTXvF08j – New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) December 9, 2025

By necessity, the Metropolitans will have to look elsewhere to improve their bullpen. After all, the goal was to bring back Diaz to form a duo with Devin Williams.

How, by the way, did Diaz get only $18 million more than Williams?

Whether pitching in the eighth or ninth (ideally the ninth), the Mets need help. And clearly, Robert Suarez is becoming a priority for the Mets.

According to Jon Morosi, the Mets and Blue Jays are among the favorites to sign the former Padre.

With Edwin Diaz off the market, the Mets and Blue Jays are among the top suitors for Robert Suarez, sources say. @MLBNetwork – Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 9, 2025

The Blue Jays will clearly be the Mets' #1 enemy in their quest for a late-inning specialist. According to ESPN, we should potentially expect to see the Blue Jays leave Orlando with a closer.

Pete Fairbanks and Robert Suarez are two names to watch.

Remember that the Blue Jays, who signed Dylan Cease as well as Cody Ponce and kept Shane Bieber in their ranks, would never confirm that Jeff Hoffman would be the #1 reliever in 2026.

With the addition of Hoffman, Louis Varland, and Yimi Garcia, the club would have a good base for the bullpen.

PMLB

World Classic: Jarren Duran, Randy Arozarena (Mexico), Sandy Alcantara, Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Elly De La Cruz (Dominican Republic) will participate.

Jarren Duran will play for Mexico in the 2026 World Baseball Classic! pic.twitter.com/Dcd6064eSk – Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) December 9, 2025

Isaac Paredes in the sights of the Red Sox.

The Red Sox have expressed interest in trading for Isaac Paredes, per @Ken_Rosenthal Houston is seeking controllable starting pitching in return, with interest in Payton Tolle or Connelly Early. pic.twitter.com/drp5p5XLGO – Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) December 9, 2025

Logical.

Shohei Ohtani, AP Male Athlete of the Year for the 4th time https://t.co/mPidtCKPCD – Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) December 9, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.