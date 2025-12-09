The Avalanche will wear their Nordiques jerseys on January 29 in Montreal

Well, it's official.

The problems that prevented the Avalanche from wearing their Nordiques jerseys when they visited the Bell Centre in January no longer exist.

The NHL has officially given the go-ahead for this to happen. And we knew that Geoff Molson and Joe Sakic would approve the project if the NHL wanted it to happen.

The NHL gives the green light to Joe Sakic and Geoff Molson's project: the Colorado Nordiques will face the #habs at the Bell Centre. On January 29, the Blues will play the Reds. – Francois Gagnon (@GagnonFrancois) December 9, 2025

Originally, the Canadiens' contractual agreement with RBC posed a certain problem. The advertising on the Canadiens' home jersey must be worn during all 41 games at the Bell Centre… and since the jersey is red, the NHL wanted to avoid seeing two clubs go head-to-head with colored jerseys.

The Avalanche's Nordiques jersey is blue, as you may recall…

The Habs will therefore fulfill their contractual obligations with RBC and still allow the Avalanche to wear their blue jersey when they visit the Bell Centre next January.

Sounds like a win-win situation… because we all know how much the game between the two teams a few weeks ago caused a stir throughout the National League.

It makes for a special event, after all. But when it comes to the game in January, we can only hope that the Canadiens don't get washed out against the Nordiques… at the Bell Centre no less.

That would be ironic, at least.

Because let's not forget: that's what happened in the game between the two clubs that took place in Colorado in recent weeks. The Avalanche won by a score of 7-2 with their blue jerseys… and it kind of made you feel a little weird after the game.

Anyway. Canadiens vs. Nordiques 2.0, it's coming… And it's good news!

Overtime

– Lookslike a good jack.

Five otters? Sounds like a romp. More from Jake Oettinger in this week's Player Q&A pic.twitter.com/kzh88kHy0i – NHLPA (@NHLPA) December 9, 2025

– Wow. This is… special!

Mat Barzal had to sign a Nutella jar?! That and more in this Mat Barzal Open Skate with @JLazzy23 pic.twitter.com/7pIqMaQuOf – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 9, 2025

– The camera angle is sick.

Good morning. We'll be watching this all day pic.twitter.com/8mbMHpwKex – LA Kings (@LAKings) December 9, 2025

– Already!