Team Canada: Jon Cooper contacted Martin St-Louis for information

The Olympic Games are just two months away.

As for hockey, we know that Canada's leaders will have a lot of big decisions to make in the near future when it comes to the men's tournament.

That is, of course, if the tournament goes ahead…

At the Montreal Canadiens, we're obviously wondering whether certain players will make the cut. Nick Suzuki has been at the top of the list for months.

Noah Dobson's name is also circulating. But that's not really the case for Samuel Montembeault.

Jon Cooper, the coach of the Canadiens delegation, also has a say in the choice of players. And that's why it's interesting to note that this summer, he called Martin St-Louis to get some info on certain guys.

Presumably, the name of the Habs captain came up in the discussion.

Jon Cooper contacted Martin St-Louis this summer about the Habs players on Team Canada's radar. Noah Dobson and Nick Suzuki, among others. pic.twitter.com/9Ws9FaUBin – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) December 9, 2025

It's not extraordinary news, considering how obvious it is that Team Canada members are doing their homework on the file.

But it's still worth mentioning.

Martin St-Louis' last coach in Tampa Bay was Jon Cooper. Cooper, who was making his NHL debut, worked with the veteran player for about a year before the Rangers deal.

So they already have a connection.

Tonight, the Lightning will be in Montreal. We imagine that while he's doing his job as Lightning coach, he'll also be keeping an eye on Nick Suzuki's good and bad moves.

Julien BriseBois, Cooper's boss in Tampa Bay, is also one of the heads of the national team.

overtime

– The winter meetings are in full swing in the baseball world.

He stayed with his club… unsurprisingly. https://t.co/DMUlASbWKh – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) December 9, 2025

The club's only shortcoming has already been addressed. https://t.co/vSYopMn7KG – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) December 9, 2025

– Jeff Petry turns 38.

Happy birthday to former Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry, who turns 38 today. He has 0-6-6 totals in 26 games this season with Florida Panthers #Habs Gazette photo by John Mahoney pic.twitter.com/OnFTiqAGqa – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) December 9, 2025

– Incredible.