Sidney Crosby in Montreal: favorite destination if he leaves, according to more than 100 NHL players

Sidney Crosby continues to be the talk of the town. Even though the Penguins are off to a better-than-expected start to the season.

In fact, the Penguins are currently in the playoffs as we speak. But that may not last, considering the club's lack of depth.

With the standings so tight, an ugly losing streak can change everything faster than you think.

So it's possible that the Sidney Crosby rumors, at some point, will come back into play between now and the trade deadline. And if that's the case, the Canadiens' name will be back in the rumor mill.

The Canadiens, who lead their division in points percentage, are currently in 10th place in the East, one point away from the playoffs. It's an odd phrase… but it's all the same.

In a poll (conducted by The Athletic reporters) with 118 players, one question was asked about Sidney Crosby: where will he play next year?

Unsurprisingly, nearly three out of four players (87 players, in fact) answered Pittsburgh. But if he does leave, the most popular answer was Montreal, with 15 votes.

Still.

Reading the players' responses, we see that the most likely scenario remains him staying in Pittsburgh. But one guy who voted for Pittsburgh said something that speaks volumes.

I don't think Crosby will leave. But if he is traded, it would be to Montreal.

Don't underestimate Colorado, who received 14 votes. The Golden Knights (one vote) were also mentioned, as were the Flyers (once)… but that one was probably a joke.

We know that the Avalanche, who have the best club in the NHL (by far), are also a possibility because of Nathan MacKinnon's presence in Denver.

It would be crazy to see the legend added to that club, though.

Note that The Athletic's text also mentions Connor McDavid. Out of 110 responses, one player sees him in Montreal in three years' time. The most popular answer: Edmonton.

