Samuel Montembeault is present at morning practice

It's game day in Montreal.

This morning, just hours before the Canadiens' showdown with the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Canadiens' players jumped on the Bell Centre ice.

Of course, Samuel Montembeault was the one to watch.

He was expected to be present despite his absence from Sunday's game (illness), since Kaapo Kahkonen was back in Laval. And that's exactly what happened: the Québécois was seen on the ice.

It makes sense.

After sitting out the last game due to illness, Samuel Montembeault is on the ice for the morning practice session pic.twitter.com/khXLS9R83F – Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) December 9, 2025

His mere presence on the ice didn't guarantee his presence in front of the net, that said. It wasn't a big enough clue to conclude anything.

And he may no longer be sick, but not playing him tonight might make sense.

We wondered whether Martin St-Louis would prefer to give Jakub Dobes another start, to give Monty two more days to play.

We'll see in due course.

Details to follow…

