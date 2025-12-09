Québécois kicker comes from behind to earn well-deserved CFL contract

Québécois kicker Vincent Blanchard continues his ascent in the Canadian Football League by securing a new one-season deal with the Edmonton Elks.

Just a year and a half ago, continuity seemed far from a given for the former Rouge et Or player. His career path, made up of bounces and doubts, perfectly illustrates the determination of an athlete who has never stopped believing in his abilities.

Upon graduating from Laval University, Blanchard was given the chance to attend the Patriots' rookie camp, a rare opportunity for a Canadian kicker. Subsequently selected in the fourth round of the 2024 draft by Edmonton, he was unable to carve out an immediate place in the team.

The team offered him a role on the practice squad, which he chose to decline in order to take a step back and reassess his future.

This period of soul-searching ultimately served as a spark. Back home, he resumed practice with the aim of taking his career in a new direction. Despite the uncertainty prior to the Elks' spring camp, where four specialists were vying for the same position, Blanchard asserted himself with aplomb, landing the role of main kicker.

A convincing 2025 season

The 2025 campaign confirmed that he had made the right choice. In 18 games, Blanchard was notably effective, with a 78.8% success rate on field goals. Even more remarkable, he converted 39 of his 40 one-point attempts, demonstrating the consistency essential for a kicker in a rebuilding team.

This extension rewards hard work and exemplary resilience. For the Elks, retaining a reliable specialist represents a sound investment. For Blanchard, it's further proof that he not only has a place in the circuit, but also a promising future to build.

This content was created with the help of AI.