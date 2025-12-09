Phillip Danault: Kent Hughes prefers the status quo to tying his hands

Phillip Danault is a popular name in town these days.

We know that his name is circulating quite a bit on the market. Inevitably, it's the talk of the Habs, who are looking for a center. After all, Danault has played here for years.

And Marc Bergevin is no longer in town…

Stéphane Fiset, Danault's former agent, gave an interview this morning on BPM Sports. And he confirmed colleague Maxime Truman's information: the québécois would be open to a return to Montreal.

In fact, he still loves the Canadiens organization. His problem was with one person in particular. We all know that this person is now in the Kings organization and that he was the former GM…

Phillip Danault's former agent, Stéphane Fiset, comments on the rumors surrounding his return to Montreal pic.twitter.com/8id2H9xZuM – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) December 9, 2025

But whether the Kings are ready to trade Danault or not(they aren't, according to Renaud Lavoie), just because the player is potentially available doesn't mean Montreal should make a big deal out of it.

Several weeks ago, we were saying that we shouldn't touch him. This is even truer for a player with no goals (and five assists) so far this season.

In reality, if the Habs were to get their hands on a player earning $5.5 million a year for more than a year and a half (or a fraction of that), and if they were to give him extra prospects, they'd need a player who produces.

That's the basics.

Eric Engels, who was on Tony Marinaro's Sick Podcast last night, said that the Habs would probably rather wait until this summer to go after an impact center, even if it means doing nothing in the next few months.

So I don't see how the Canadiens could look at Danault, his performance, and his contract and see him as the solution.

Is it a rush for the Canadiens to acquire a center?@EricEngels: “Unless they find someone they can look at and say, ‘You know what, this guy is the ideal fit'. That hole might go unpatched between now and the end of the season.”#thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/HS7j6JYgyV – The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) December 9, 2025

If the Québécois were at the end of his contract, that would be one thing. But there's no way the Habs would want to handcuff themselves with such a contract heading into the summer of 2026 when the search for a #2 center will be in full swing.

It just doesn't make sense to me.

Imagine if Danault, who has no goals this year, blocked the Habs' hierarchy (in the lineup and on the lot) in their quest for a second center (either a center of the future, or Sidney Crosby) next summer. What does it look like?

That the GM lacks vision.

If the Habs want one more center to finish the year and help out defensively, they'd better go after a guy who's at the end of his contract. And I say this with all due respect for Danault, who has been a valiant soldier in Montreal.

Danault may have had some good years in L.A. at the start of his contract, but there's nothing to indicate that he'll turn things around. And that's despite the fact that his new agent recently praised his client on X.

LA Kings forward Phil Danault with a zone entry masterclass curling to the middle before dishing a pass for the assist on the goal.@OctagonHockey pic.twitter.com/RxaZXRX5D8 – Allan Walsh (@walsha) December 7, 2025

