Pete Alonso: the Mets would not want to give more than three years

For a while now, it's been easy to get the feeling that Pete Alonso isn't going to sign with the Mets. The club doesn't seem to have great momentum at the moment, in fact.

Edwin Diaz's departure for Los Angeles is a good indication of this.

And according to Mark Feinsand, it's easy to see where the problem lies. After all, he has learned that the Mets would be reluctant to give the first baseman more than three years.

We agree that's not much. And it may insult the main interested party.

The sticking point in negotiations between Pete Alonso and the Mets could end up being years, as New York may be hesitant to go beyond a three-year deal, per @Feinsand pic.twitter.com/aRjJJlCyLR – SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) December 9, 2025

Alonso is 31 and not the best defensively. Someday, he'll probably be called upon to play a little more regularly at the pinch-hitter position instead of first cushion. He could age badly.

But only three years? Wow.

I understand that a club like New York wouldn't want to give him seven years. But it seems to me that a five-year deal at a good salary would be fair for a guy like him. No?

More than ever, my eyes are on the Boston Red Sox. His swing is built for Fenway Park and it looks like the club has money to invest in a hitter like him. They say the Red Sox are aggressive…

Otherwise, don't underestimate the Orioles. The club needs help on the mound, but it's becoming increasingly clear that the Orioles (who want to meet the power hitter on the heels of the Winter Meetings in Florida) are interested in the player.

And since they offered Kyle Schwarber $150 million before he opted to return to Philadelphia, and are talking to Kyle Tucker, it's clear that there's money to be spent in Maryland.

Sources: Orioles matched Phillies' offer to Kyle Schwarber; Reds also were at five years. Story: https://t.co/BOzBWPv2WW – Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 9, 2025

The Orioles have spoken with Kyle Tucker's camp, as I reported with @JonHeyman on @BleacherReport today. Mike Elias drafted him in Houston. @MLBNetwork – Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 9, 2025

Dylan Cease really wanted to sign in Toronto.

Scott Boras on negotiations with Dylan Cease, Blue Jays “Dylan interviewed everyone and really made a decision, and directed me to go to Toronto and see if we could work out a deal, and we were able to get that done rather rapidly.” – Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) December 9, 2025

Alex Bregman: the Cubs to watch.

The Cubs met with Alex Bregman via Zoom a few weeks ago, sources say. He's had Zoom meetings with “several” teams this winter. https://t.co/mp27tywqgG – Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) December 9, 2025

Max Fried turned down an invitation to pitch at the World Classic.

Max Fried turned down an invitation to pitch for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, per @JackCurryYES pic.twitter.com/DANEAOcMZK – B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) December 9, 2025

Anthony Santander is feeling better.

Anthony Santander's back and shoulder “finally feel normal,” Schneider said. “Tony is going to be huge for us.”#BlueJays – Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) December 9, 2025

