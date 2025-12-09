Outdoor game in Montreal: keep an eye on Île Sainte-Hélène if it’s going to happen

We recently learned that the Canadiens will be playing an outdoor game next year. However, it won't be in Montreal: it will be in Winnipeg.

In the stadium where the Blue Bombers play, to be precise.

In the wake of all this, the idea of seeing such a game in Montreal is back on the table. There's been a lot of talk in recentmonths about the possibility of the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve hosting the event.

But tonight, Renaud Lavoie brought the subject back to the table on the JiC show… and what he explained was that we should be looking at another site for such a match.

We're talking about Île Sainte-Hélène here.

Outdoor game on Île Sainte-Hélène: everyone loves the idea, the NHL will have to get on board, says @renlavoietva https://t.co/cBmgwIQzgF – TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 10, 2025

The site, in fact, is better suited to hosting such an event. The idea of seeing a game on the finish line of the Gilles-Villeneuve circuit is less realistic because of the lack of space, but it wouldn't be a problem on the other island.

Île Sainte-Hélène already welcomes a ton of people every year during the festival season: there's a way to find room for such an event.

And Geoff Molson is clearly interested in such a project. The owner supports the idea, although he's aware that the most important thing is that the NHL supports it too.

You have to wonder whether it's realistic to see this happen for a few years yet, considering that the Habs will be playing an away game next year (and that the league probably wants to give other clubs a chance). But what's clear is that if it's going to happen in Montreal, we'll have to keep an eye on Île Sainte-Hélène.

