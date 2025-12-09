NFL player admits to playing several games while intoxicated

Former cornerback Quentin Jammer has caused a stir by posting a powerful testimony on social networks about his NFL career.

The former San Diego Chargers player claimed to have played several games in 2011 while under the influence of alcohol, a revelation that immediately sparked numerous reactions.

True story……. In 2011 I played completely shit faced drunk in at least 8 games – Quentin Jammer (@JAM_I_AM_23) December 9, 2025

Jammer, who spent eleven seasons in San Diego before ending his career with the Denver Broncos in 2013, explained that this period corresponded to one of the most difficult moments in his personal life.

According to him, a distressing divorce had plunged him into a spiral of consumerism, affecting not only his well-being, but also his performance on the field. The 2011 season remains one of the few in which he did not record an interception, an anomaly for a player renowned for his aggressive coverage.

In a series of messages, the former defender spoke of the pressure of the sports world and the difficulty for professional athletes to express their vulnerabilities.

He deplores the stigma surrounding personal problems in football, insisting that behind the helmets are also men facing the same trials as anyone else. Jammer presents his outspokenness as a liberating step, a way of publicly acknowledging suffering long kept to himself.

A career marked by durability and robustness

Despite this dark period, Jammer remains associated with a remarkable career. A press-man specialist, he missed just four games in twelve NFL seasons, a feat for a player in such a demanding position. This durability reinforces the contrast between the veteran's public image and the demons he claims to have borne in silence.

His release today highlights a reality that is all too often hidden: the mental health of athletes and the invisible consequences of professional pressure.

This content was created with the help of AI.