MLB in brief: Freddie Freeman wants to play for Canada | White Sox win the lottery

Freddie Freeman wants to play for Canada

Health permitting (nothing is less certain), he'll be at the World Classic.

Freddie Freeman wants to play for Canada at the WBC per Greg Hamilton & Ernie Whitt of Baseball Canada. Freeman dealing with “a little bit of a health issue” after the wear and tear of a long season per Hamilton but “he does want to do it, he really wants to play.” – Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) December 9, 2025

Many good players want to play for Canada.

Team Canada is building an impressive group of young position players that should also include Denzel Clarke, Abraham Toro, Otto Lopez, Owen Caissie, Tyler O'Neill, Josh Naylor, Bo Naylor, and others. “We've pretty much gotten strong interest from everybody,” Greg Hamilton said. – Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) December 9, 2025

White Sox win the lottery

Rays get second pick.

Great Scott Boras

In just a few sentences, he talked about all the clubs that want Cody Bellinger.

Scott Boras on Cody Bellinger's market: “It's not for me to JUDGE, but great players see RED if they have a big bat YANKED out of their lineup. I haven't MET a team that DODGES a five-tool player. To PHIL the center field need is a GIANT step towards the playoffs. North and.. – Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) December 9, 2025

Vaughn Grissom to the Angels

The Chris Sale deal is indeed a disaster in Boston. But we already knew that.

The Los Angeles Angels are acquiring infielder Vaughn Grissom in a trade with the Boston Red Sox, sources tell ESPN. – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 9, 2025

Paul Skenes helps the Pirates

He wants to convince free agents to choose Pittsburgh.

Need another reason to like Paul Skenes? He recently approached Ben Cherington and volunteered to pitch free agent targets on playing in Pittsburgh. My story: https://t.co/2T6rGotJHt – Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) December 9, 2025

But if the club doesn't really want to sign guys, what difference does it make?

“I had someone in the industry tell me yesterday, he thinks what the Pirates were doing with Schwarber was performative.” We can't rip the Pirates for at least taking a shot at Kyle Schwarber, says @Ken_Rosenthal. pic.twitter.com/ipYsJHyNe7 – Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 9, 2025

Eugenio Suarez in Boston?

There's talk.

Red Sox Have Had Talks With Eugenio Suárez https://t.co/DG06uf21tu pic.twitter.com/vccmFFv5ys – MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) December 9, 2025

San Diego is on a roll

Is a huge deal in the works?

The Padres are reportedly “shooting big” at a blockbuster trade @Feinsand explains what that could look like for San Diego. MLB Network + @CohnReznick pic.twitter.com/fBfAO48Jf9 – MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 9, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.