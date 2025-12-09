Baseball

MLB in brief: Freddie Freeman wants to play for Canada | White Sox win the lottery
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Freddie Freeman wants to play for Canada

Health permitting (nothing is less certain), he'll be at the World Classic.

Many good players want to play for Canada.

White Sox win the lottery

Rays get second pick.

Great Scott Boras

In just a few sentences, he talked about all the clubs that want Cody Bellinger.

Vaughn Grissom to the Angels

The Chris Sale deal is indeed a disaster in Boston. But we already knew that.

Paul Skenes helps the Pirates

He wants to convince free agents to choose Pittsburgh.

But if the club doesn't really want to sign guys, what difference does it make?

Eugenio Suarez in Boston?

There's talk.

San Diego is on a roll

Is a huge deal in the works?

