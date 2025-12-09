Baseball

Kyle Schwarber agrees to $150 million deal with Phillies
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Yardbarker

Unsurprisingly, the Phillies and Kyle Schwarber have found a way to get along.

The hitter of choice remains in Philly on the terms of a five-year contract valued at $30 million per year. So in all, he'll earn $150 million going forward.

Details to come…

This content was created with the help of AI.

