Kirby Dach skated at the Bell Centre this morning (and the Habs denied media access)

Kirby Dach hasn't played since November 15.

He injured his ankle against the Bruins, and nearly a month ago, the Canadiens announced that the forward would miss four to six weeks.

It's safe to assume that his return is just around the corner.

That said, Dach has started skating again and we've known it since last week. He continues to rehabilitate, and the goal is to see him make his comeback at some point. The forward skated again this morning at the Bell Centre, but…

But according to Simon-Olivier Lorange, the Habs banned media access for Dach's on-ice session. That's… interesting to know.

Kirby Dach skated today at the Bell Centre but apparently the MTL Canadiens didn't allow media members to watch from the stands. pic.twitter.com/C7oahpOTRp – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 9, 2025

What's the reason behind all this? Good question.

I have a feeling that the organization simply wanted to protect him… because we know the player's reputation too. But it intrigues me, and I'm sure I'm not the only one either.

On the bright side, all the better if Kirby is able to skate and continue to progress. He could be useful in the Canadiens' lineup right now because he was playing really, really well before he went down fighting against the Bruins… and to know that he's preparing his comeback is good news.

I hope, at least, that he'll be able to get back into the game soon. In fact, I hope there won't be any setbacks in his rehabilitation, and I hope that's not why the media weren't allowed to watch him skate this morning either.

To be continued, I guess…

Overtime

– Hehe.

– Yes, I'm worried.

The next Olympics without NHL players? Are you starting to get worried?#lesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro @DGauthierRDS pic.twitter.com/MbN6cQMoWL – The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) December 9, 2025

– Coming up.