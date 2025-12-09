Hockey

J.O.: All of Canada’s players (except Montembeault) at the 4 Nations are in the running, believes Pierre LeBrun
Marc-Olivier Cook
J.O.: All of Canada’s players (except Montembeault) at the 4 Nations are in the running, believes Pierre LeBrun
Credit: Getty Images

The Olympic Games are fast approaching.

We're still waiting to find out whether NHL players will be taking part: according to Bill Daly, the guys won't be going to Milan if there are health risks on the ice. Construction of the arena isn't going according to plan, and that's starting to worry us.

The arena should be ready three days before the first game of the competition. Not ideal…

But speaking of the Olympics, there's another aspect that's getting interesting all the same.

Pierre LeBrun talked about it in the most recent Insider Trading segment: all the players who made Team Canada at the 4 Nations are still in the running for a spot… except one.

LeBrun mentioned that he's really not sure that's the case for Samuel Montembeault, who's had his share of difficulties since the start of the season.

And that's saying a lot…

Still according to Pierre LeBrun, the list of players likely to make the club has been whittled down to (just over) 30 names.

Nick Suzuki must be one of them, because he's been dominant since the return of the 4 Nations… and I wonder if Noah Dobson's name is part of the discussions right now at Team Canada's management table.

But for Monty, it's a shame because the guys who took part in the 4 Nations had a real chance of making the team.

Montembeault simply hasn't performed up to expectations since the start of the season, and Canada can't afford to bring a goalie who seems to be looking for his confidence right now to an international tournament like the Olympics.

It's a bummer for the Québécois. But he has to accept this reality and turn it into a positive: it's now up to him to prove that he deserved to be part of this club.

And he knows what he has to do to get there.


Overtime

– That's what I think too.

– He's the best player in the league right now. No doubt about it.

– Lots of action tonight in the NHL.

– It's your turn to answer.

– A big story to follow in MLB.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!