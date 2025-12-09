J.O.: All of Canada’s players (except Montembeault) at the 4 Nations are in the running, believes Pierre LeBrun

The Olympic Games are fast approaching.

We're still waiting to find out whether NHL players will be taking part: according to Bill Daly, the guys won't be going to Milan if there are health risks on the ice. Construction of the arena isn't going according to plan, and that's starting to worry us.

The arena should be ready three days before the first game of the competition. Not ideal…

According to Bill Daly, the Milan arena should be built just in time for the start of the Olympic competition! pic.twitter.com/r5p1UTLX8R – RDS (@RDSca) December 9, 2025

But speaking of the Olympics, there's another aspect that's getting interesting all the same.

Pierre LeBrun talked about it in the most recent Insider Trading segment: all the players who made Team Canada at the 4 Nations are still in the running for a spot… except one.

LeBrun mentioned that he's really not sure that's the case for Samuel Montembeault, who's had his share of difficulties since the start of the season.

And that's saying a lot…

INSIDER TRADING… – Hellebuyck inches closer to return

– Team Canada wraps up three days of meetings

– Gambling discussion at BOG meetings

– Avs set to wear Nordiques jerseys in Montreal

– Bettman's quick answer to a question about his future WATCH: https://t.co/f0l53czhh7 pic.twitter.com/K3Gk5wqEBZ – TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) December 9, 2025

Still according to Pierre LeBrun, the list of players likely to make the club has been whittled down to (just over) 30 names.

Nick Suzuki must be one of them, because he's been dominant since the return of the 4 Nations… and I wonder if Noah Dobson's name is part of the discussions right now at Team Canada's management table.

But for Monty, it's a shame because the guys who took part in the 4 Nations had a real chance of making the team.

Montembeault simply hasn't performed up to expectations since the start of the season, and Canada can't afford to bring a goalie who seems to be looking for his confidence right now to an international tournament like the Olympics.

It's a bummer for the Québécois. But he has to accept this reality and turn it into a positive: it's now up to him to prove that he deserved to be part of this club.

And he knows what he has to do to get there.

Overtime

– That's what I think too.

“I think it's fair to say it's only a matter of time until Quinn Hughes is gone.” When your captain is calling another GM by their nickname, it's not the best sign. Will Quinn Hughes end up with Fitzy and the Devils? pic.twitter.com/MQoBQnOJxa – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 9, 2025

– He's the best player in the league right now. No doubt about it.

THE DOGG HAS BEEN FEASTING Nathan MacKinnon's on pace to smash his career high in goals pic.twitter.com/OOyccbRC9c – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 9, 2025

– Lots of action tonight in the NHL.

Nathan MacKinnon and the @Avalanche can become the first team to reach 50 points this season when they take on the @PredsNHL as part of an @NHL_On_TNT doubleheader. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/xniLQWHWgu – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) December 9, 2025

– It's your turn to answer.

– A big story to follow in MLB.