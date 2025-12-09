Important announcement from the Alouettes regarding Davis Alexander’s future in Montreal

The Montreal Alouettes continue to focus on stability at quarterback. The organization has confirmed the one-season contract extension granted to Davis Alexander , tying the number 10 to the team until the end of the 2028 campaign.

This agreement adds to the three-year deal signed in November 2024, reinforcing the club's desire to build around a player who has continued to impress since his arrival in the CFL.

This shift had begun when general manager Danny Maciocia made a major trade, sending Cody Fajardo to the Edmonton Elks for McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The deal opened the door for Alexander to lead the forward line, a role he quickly made his own.

Making his first starts at the end of the 2024 season, the young quarterback immediately made an impression by leading his team to four consecutive victories.

What followed was just as dazzling: seven more triumphs at the start of the 2025 season, setting a new record for the most consecutive victories to start a career, surpassing the old mark held by Danny McManus.

The playoffs continued this remarkable sequence, with Alexander orchestrating victories in the Eastern semi-finals and final. He came close to an even greater pinnacle, with the Alouettes losing 25-17 to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Grey Cup final.

A resilient 2025 season

Despite a nagging left hamstring injury that limited him to eight games in 2025, Alexander maintained an impressive level of effectiveness. The team posted a perfect 7-0 performance when he was a starter, compared to 3-8 in his absence.

This statistic alone sums up the importance of the quarterback in the Montreal offensive structure, and fully justifies the decision to extend his contract.

This content was created with the help of AI.