Hockey

Dillon Dube with the Blues’ farm team: Fans are really angry
Marc-Olivier Cook
Dillon Dube was one of five players charged in the 2018 ÉCJ story.

We know him… and we know he has a certain reputation attached to him for obvious reasons. Maybe that explains why fan reaction to him heading to the Blues' training club has been so intense.

According to Frank Seravalli, Dube is close to reaching an agreement with the Springfield Thunderbirds on the terms of a new contract:

I really urge you to go read the comments under Frank Seravalli's post on X.

Because… it's not exactly glorious. I've gone through some of them and you can see how badly the news is going over at the board. It's mainly the Blues organization that's being criticized for its decision (and that's what happened with the other players who signed in North America too.

As much for Carter Hart in Vegas as for Cal Foote with the Hurricanes' training club…

Yikes.

Let's just say the news is hard to digest for some people, and that's to be expected too. The Blues knew the decision wasn't going to please everyone and that there would probably be some negative comments about the announcement.

It's like Michael McLeod in Carolina: after pressure from some Carolina fans, the Hurricanes backed away from the idea of offering him a contract. I wonder if the Blues will do the same…

But more importantly, I wonder how the players in the locker room in Springfield feel about all this. We know that Carter Hart's move to the Golden Knights was a bit strange because it created a certain amount of unease… and it's hard to imagine that it's going to be different for Dillon Dube in Springfield.

But hey. If the organization is comfortable with it, I guess that's what's important in the end. Even if the fans aren't happy and there's an understandable explanation for their behavior…


