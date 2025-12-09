Brendan Gallagher speaks French in a new commercial

Brendan Gallagher continues to learn French (with his daughter, of all people).

The Canadiens veteran is improving, and can be seen in a Circuit Lincoln ad, in which he says a few words in French.

It's right here, for those who want to see the ad in question:

In the post, we see Gally advising fans to go to Circuit Lincoln for car maintenance.

And the context is well done too: Gallagher enters his coach's office at the beginning of the video to tell him he can't take part in practice as he has to drop his truck off at the dealership.

And at the end, we hear him say this:

Go to Circuit Lincoln and tell them Gally sent you. – Brendan Gallagher

Is his French perfect?

Of course not. But it's clear he can string a few words together, and to be 100% honest, Gally doesn't sound that crazy.

I imagine that his wife (who hails from Quebec) helps him in this respect, and so much the better. Gallagher has played in Montreal long enough to understand that the language aspect is important to fans, and seeing him speak French in an ad just goes to show how aware he is of it too.

A bit like Nick Suzuki and his interview (in French) with Félix Séguin.

But it's the effort that goes into learning that is often appreciated by fans. And hats off to Brendan Gallagher, who does his utmost to make that happen too.

Well done, Gally!

