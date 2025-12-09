Hockey

Brendan Gallagher and Zachary Bolduc have a “face to spank in there,” according to their counterparts
Félix Forget
A few times a year, The Athletic's journalists have the good idea of polling NHL players (anonymously) about hot topics in the hockey world. It's a great way to take the pulse of the guys… and learn a little more about how they see things.

They do this for all the sports they cover, and the results are always interesting.

Often, the questions are about serious subjects… but sometimes, we find a way to make it fun. And in today's poll, there's just such a question: the guys weigh in on which player they think has the biggest spanking face in the league.

Not too surprisingly, Nick Cousins comes out on top, with Brad Marchand right behind him. But when we look further down the ranking, we notice that two players are there.

We're talking about Brendan Gallagher (who was the choice of two players), but also Zachary Bolduc, who received one vote.

As for Gallagher, it's not exactly a surprise when you consider that he's been a pest for years. He's a player who likes to annoy the opposition, and that often makes guys want to give him a run for his money.

I have a feeling that if the poll had been taken a few years ago, Gallagher would have received quite a few more votes. The fact that he's slowed down so much over the years means he doesn't bother people as much as he used to.

That said, Bolduc is an interesting case. We know he's capable of playing physical (we've seen him deliver a few good shoulder shots this season), but he doesn't necessarily have the profile of the little pest.

Maybe it was Jake Sanderson who voted for him, hehe.

It's interesting to have the players' opinions on this subject, because it lets you know which players are bothering the opposition on the ice.

And for the players in question, it lets them know if they're prone to getting hit by an opponent, hehe.


