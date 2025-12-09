Bo Bichette had a productive meeting with the Red Sox

Will the Blue Jays be able to bring back Bo Bichette: that's the question we've been asked most often in recent weeks.

What you need to know is that the Blue Jays are interested in signing him, but they're not just going to take him back because he was there in recent years and because he's grown up in the organization.

I say this because the Blue Jays' mentality this winter is not to recreate the 2025 lineup and hope for the same results next year. The mentality is to improve.

And that's different.

As you'd expect for a team that could use a reliever, the Jays are being quite thorough in the relief market https://t.co/iixd1ZI0IA – Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) December 8, 2025

This means that if the club feels the need to cut Yariel Rodriguez or even place Jose Berrios on the market, that's what gets done. And it doesn't matter what the price is.

So, inevitably, the question is this: does this open the door to the Blue Jays preferring Kyle Tucker to Bo Bichette?

In a world where we take it for granted that both guys want to sign in Toronto (which may not necessarily be the case in reality, but hey) and we know that the Blue Jays would love to sign the left-handed outfielder, we wonder where Bichette might fit in.

Jon Morosi, in any case, believes that Tucker is the priority.

“I think they're going to prioritize Kyle Tucker.” – Jon Morosi on Blair & Barker when asked who he thinks is the most likely to land with the Blue Jays between Tucker, Bichette, and Bellinger. – Damon (@Damon98_) December 8, 2025

Obviously, this doesn't mean that Bichette will leave. But the door has always been open to seeing him sign elsewhere… and now, more than ever, Boston's name is circulating in the file.

A few days ago, interest from the Low Reds was reported… and now a member of the Boston media claims that the club and the player had a productive meeting on Zoom.

SS Bo Bichette and the #RedSox had a zoom recently, sources tell @7News. It went well on both sides, per sources. Bichette came away impressed with the Red Sox, I'm told. The Red Sox have shown to be serious about the free agent. pic.twitter.com/hQrFCh2uwA – Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) December 9, 2025

Bichette is said to have been impressed by the Red Sox and the club is said to be serious about the free agent, who would surely be used at second base at Fenway Park.

We'll keep you posted.

