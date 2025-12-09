A 2026 CFL schedule that favors the Alouettes

The Montreal Alouettes will go into next season with a significant advantage: a much more clement schedule than that reserved for some of their opponents in the Canadian Football League.

The hosting of the FIFA World Cup in 2026 has led to a major reorganization of stadium availability, directly affecting the schedules of several teams, starting with their direct rivals in the East.

The Toronto Argonauts will be particularly hard hit by these adjustments. Due to the prolonged occupation of BMO Field during the global event, the Toronto outfit will only have six home games out of a total of 18.

This reality poses a considerable challenge, both logistically and competitively, as the club will have to travel more kilometers and face opposing environments more often than usual. This is in marked contrast to the Alouettes, who are better positioned to start the campaign strongly.

Among the highlights of the schedule, Montreal will once again have the privilege of presenting one of the most popular events of the season: the traditional Thanksgiving Day match.

Set for Monday, October 12 at 1 p.m., the game pits the Alouettes against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, defending Grey Cup champions. The event, which has become a must-see for fans, promises a supercharged atmosphere at Percival-Molson Stadium.

A window of opportunity in the East

This calendar configuration opens up a golden opportunity for Montreal, who could capitalize on a more stable start to the season than their opponents. While Toronto will have to overcome a prolonged travel schedule, the Alouettes will benefit from a more predictable environment, conducive to rapidly accumulating points in the standings.

In an often tight division, every advantage counts, and this one could carry a lot of weight when it comes to determining playoff positions.

This content was created with the help of AI.