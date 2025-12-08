Baseball

World Series: Jose Berrios decided to stay away from the club
Félix Forget
Credit: MLB

José Berrios didn't have an easy 2025 season. The pitcher had a rather ordinary year on the mound, so much so that he was taken out of the rotation towards the end of the season.

And his regular season ended on the injured list.

At that point, the door was open for him to return somewhere in the playoffs. And even though the Jays went all the way, Berrios never came back… and wasn't really seen around the club.

And Ross Atkins, at his press briefing today, chatted about all this… and mentioned that it was Berrios himself who decided to stay away from the club.

Then when Atkins was asked if Berrios was unhappy, he noted that the pitcher was disappointed not to be in the rotation.

Obviously, Atkins said all the right things when he said that he can't wait to see Berrios again next year and that the club is happy to have him. But when you read those words, you can see why there's a lot of talk about the pitcher leaving for 2026.

That's the kind of reaction that can put an end to a union between a player and a team.

The question now is whether a team will want to take Berrios (and his contract) in a hypothetical deal. His value has never been lower, after all… and all this is likely to chill teams who aren't prepared to guarantee Berrios a place in their rotation.

We also note that Atkins reiterated that the Jays see Cody Ponce as a starter (but Louis Varland as a reliever) and that they won't be limiting Trey Yesavage's workload in 2026. Again, not a good sign for Berrios' place in the rotation, that.

More and more, then, we have to envision a world in which Berrios won't be in Toronto in 2026. At least, that's what you read between the lines when you focus on Atkins' words.

PMLB
This content was created with the help of AI.

