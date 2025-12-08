Hockey

VIDEO: Martin St-Louis’ reaction when he learns that the habs gave up two goals in 39 seconds
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: X

Last night, against the Blues, Martin St-Louis's men didn't necessarily have a bad game. But… they lost.

In the 4-3 defeat, there were some good moments. At several points in the game, it felt like the Canadiens were in control.

The Blues only fired 18 shots on goal…

But the Canadiens being the Canadiens, they let it slip midway through the game, in the second period. He left Jakub Dobes to his own devices, and the latter gave away two goals in 39 seconds early in the second.

That changed the course of the game.

Of necessity, Martin St-Louis wasn't exactly satisfied with that part of the game. He even thought his club had given away the two goals in the space of two minutes.

He didn't look exactly impressed when a reporter told him that, in fact, it took the Blues 39 seconds to score both goals.

Asked what the problem was with the Habs' start to the season, the Canadiens' head coach said he didn't think it was fatigue. He'll correct the problem,” he said.

But is the problem man-to-man?

But even if it was an important moment in the game, it's not the only thing we're remembering this morning. There are other elements (positive or negative) to remember.

For example?

1. Noah Dobson, Cole Caufield, and Lane Hutson (via a superb goal) scored yesterday. Sometimes, it takes the best to keep a club in the game.

So much the better.

2. Brendan Gallagher clearly has a sore groin. The guy's a warrior, but his production isn't up to par. A rest would certainly do him good.

Samuel Blais is waiting downstairs…

3. Logan Mailloux and Zachary Bolduc both received penalties early in the game. Bolduc even managed to pick up an assist at the Bell Centre.

Mailloux, for his part, will keep a souvenir of the game.

4. The Canadiens won only 40.7% of their face-offs. If the Blues often start with the puck in their hands, it cuts into the Habs' chances. It's mathematical.

To be corrected, clearly.


