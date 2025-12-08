Top 5: Celebrini statistically superior to McDavid at the same age

Last night's NHL schedule featured eight games.

One of those games was the Habs' loss to the Blues.

Here are the other results and highlights:

The @AnaheimDucks scored seven goals in a game for the fifth time this season, two more than the next closest team. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/0ew41u0tql – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) December 8, 2025

1. Celebrini statistically superior to McDavid at the same age

Macklin Celebrini was the first pick in the 2024 draft. We knew he was good, but not that good.

This year, he's proving that he's already one of the best in the world. At the same age, he's statistically better than Connor McDavid, no less.

After 30 games, at the age of 19, he has 43 points.

Most points from a teenager in a season through 30 games: 47 – Sidney Crosby

47 – Wayne Gretzky

45 – Wayne Gretzky

43 – Macklin Celebrini Outproducing Connor McDavid at the same age. pic.twitter.com/Zb13xEleqc – Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhockey) December 8, 2025

After 100 NHL games, he also has 40 goals, 66 assists, and three hat tricks.

What a player!

Macklin Celebrini just played his 100th career NHL game… Through 100 Games:

40 goals

66 assists

3 career hat tricks

7th all-time in points through 100 games among teenagers pic.twitter.com/p55veZuucH – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 8, 2025

Yesterday, he helped his team defeat the Hurricanes 4-1.

He scored a goal and two assists.

It took him 33 seconds into the game to collect his first point.

Macklin Celebrini finds Collin Graf for an early one pic.twitter.com/afAhzSsKQI – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 7, 2025

A little later in the match, he was involved in a fall.

He almost hurt his opponent Jackson Blake in all directions.

Jackson Blake's visor undoubtedly saved him here as Macklin Celebrini's skate clips him in the face (via @NBCSSharks) pic.twitter.com/aG6pcFy8PJ – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 7, 2025

2. Two wins in as many nights for Mackenzie Blackwood

It's one thing for a team to win two games in 48 hours.

It's quite another for a team to win two games in 48 hours with the same goaltender. Mackenzie Blackwood played both Avalanche games this weekend and won both.

Yesterday, against the Flyers, Blackwood stopped 23 of 25 shots.

Winning two games in two nights… it's a rare feat, but it's just been done https://t.co /PVJSJzRcmZ – TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 7, 2025

Colorado won 3-2.

Blackwood even stopped the world's best penalty-kick/shootout player, Trevor Zegras.

Blackwood stops Zegras on the penalty shot! pic.twitter.com/n1al3Rleyu – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 7, 2025

Yet it was the Flyers who broke the ice.

Sean Couturier, on his birthday and in his 900th NHL game, scored.

Sean Couturier opens the scoring in his 900th career game, which also happens to be his BIRTHDAY

pic.twitter.com/ydETjhYvFB – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 7, 2025

But Brent Burns quickly brought everyone back to square one.

A precise shot from Burns and it's a tie between the Avalanche and the Flyers! The game is on our air pic.twitter.com/HIxvwVOx8X – TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 7, 2025

Early in the third period, Valeri Nichuchkin scored the winning goal.

Nichushkin wires it home on the rush pic.twitter.com/crNgxhia9i – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 7, 2025

3. Alexis Lafrenière scores and the commentator didn't even know

In New York, the Golden Knights were visiting, and let's just say it didn't take them long to get on the scoreboard.

Mitch Marner fed teammate Brett Howden in the 36th second.

Later in the game, with the score tied 1-1, Alexis Lafrenière scored with a powerful, precise shot.

So powerful that even the Blue Shirts' commentator had no idea the Québécois had scored.

However, Tomas Hertl scored with less than a minute left in the game to send everyone into overtime.

And in that extra period, Jack Eichel gave the Knights both points.

JACK EICHEL How about this set play at the end of @Energizer overtime!? pic.twitter.com/JWG2RwhvTM – NHL (@NHL) December 8, 2025

4. Ducks crush Blackhawks

In the final game of the evening, the Ducks made short work of the Blackhawks.

Final score: 7-1. Poor Arvid Soderblom, who faced no fewer than 53 shots.

Arvid Söderblom registers a new NHL career-high with 46 saves. And it came in a 7-1 loss to Anaheim. They left him out to dry tonight. #Blackhawks – Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) December 8, 2025

It wasn't a pretty weekend for Chicago, who were dominated 13-1 in goals and 85-43 in shots on goal.

Through their 2 games this weekend, the Blackhawks were outscored 13-1 and outshot 85-43… ROUGH back-to-back for Chicago pic.twitter.com/Na1WLjs6Kc – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 8, 2025

In the Ducks' victory, Leo Carlsson (two goals), Cutter Gauthier (two assists), Chris Kreider (two assists), Beckett Sennecke (one goal and one assist) and Ryan Strome (two assists) each collected two points.

In net, Ville Husso wasn't too busy, but he did well, stopping 19 of the 20 shots he faced.

5. A point in a 10th straight game for the Stars

The Stars don't lose.

With last night's 3-2 shootout win over the Penguins, Dallas extended its streak of games with at least one point to 10.

During this streak, the Stars have lost only twice in overtime and shootouts.

The @DallasStars extended their point streak to 10 games (8-0-2) for the second time in 2025 (also 10 GP from March 16 – April 3).#NHLStats: https://t.co/a57XW5IIdS pic.twitter.com/ekKqTsML1C – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) December 8, 2025

Jake Oettinger was excellent in the win, stopping 27 of 29 shots.

In the shootout, he shut the door on all three Penguins shooters.

Jake Oettinger flashes the leather to secure the win in the shootout! pic.twitter.com/bVuoYCV9ag – NHL (@NHL) December 8, 2025

No Stars player scored more than one point in the win.

Jamie Benn and Miro Heiskanen were the two scorers.

Overtime

– After an overtime win against the Jackets, the Panthers had a perfect weekend with a 4-1 victory over the Islanders.

After their comeback win against the Jackets, the Panthers offense keeps their momentum going Watch Islanders vs. Panthers on Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/reNXUiGgZM – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 7, 2025

– A true warrior.

Brendan Gaunce took a stick to the face, lost his tooth and then FOUND IT ON THE ICE hockey. GUY. pic.twitter.com/1bVOwupIRS – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 8, 2025

– Three three-pointers last night.

– 10 teams in action tonight.