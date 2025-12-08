Hockey

Top 5: Celebrini statistically superior to McDavid at the same age
Raphael Simard
Credit: X

Last night's NHL schedule featured eight games.

One of those games was the Habs' loss to the Blues.

Here are the other results and highlights:

1. Celebrini statistically superior to McDavid at the same age

Macklin Celebrini was the first pick in the 2024 draft. We knew he was good, but not that good.

This year, he's proving that he's already one of the best in the world. At the same age, he's statistically better than Connor McDavid, no less.

After 30 games, at the age of 19, he has 43 points.

After 100 NHL games, he also has 40 goals, 66 assists, and three hat tricks.

What a player!

Yesterday, he helped his team defeat the Hurricanes 4-1.

He scored a goal and two assists.

It took him 33 seconds into the game to collect his first point.

A little later in the match, he was involved in a fall.

He almost hurt his opponent Jackson Blake in all directions.

2. Two wins in as many nights for Mackenzie Blackwood

It's one thing for a team to win two games in 48 hours.

It's quite another for a team to win two games in 48 hours with the same goaltender. Mackenzie Blackwood played both Avalanche games this weekend and won both.

Yesterday, against the Flyers, Blackwood stopped 23 of 25 shots.

Colorado won 3-2.

Blackwood even stopped the world's best penalty-kick/shootout player, Trevor Zegras.

Yet it was the Flyers who broke the ice.

Sean Couturier, on his birthday and in his 900th NHL game, scored.

But Brent Burns quickly brought everyone back to square one.

Early in the third period, Valeri Nichuchkin scored the winning goal.

3. Alexis Lafrenière scores and the commentator didn't even know

In New York, the Golden Knights were visiting, and let's just say it didn't take them long to get on the scoreboard.

Mitch Marner fed teammate Brett Howden in the 36th second.

Later in the game, with the score tied 1-1, Alexis Lafrenière scored with a powerful, precise shot.

So powerful that even the Blue Shirts' commentator had no idea the Québécois had scored.

However, Tomas Hertl scored with less than a minute left in the game to send everyone into overtime.

And in that extra period, Jack Eichel gave the Knights both points.

4. Ducks crush Blackhawks

In the final game of the evening, the Ducks made short work of the Blackhawks.

Final score: 7-1. Poor Arvid Soderblom, who faced no fewer than 53 shots.

It wasn't a pretty weekend for Chicago, who were dominated 13-1 in goals and 85-43 in shots on goal.

In the Ducks' victory, Leo Carlsson (two goals), Cutter Gauthier (two assists), Chris Kreider (two assists), Beckett Sennecke (one goal and one assist) and Ryan Strome (two assists) each collected two points.

In net, Ville Husso wasn't too busy, but he did well, stopping 19 of the 20 shots he faced.

5. A point in a 10th straight game for the Stars

The Stars don't lose.

With last night's 3-2 shootout win over the Penguins, Dallas extended its streak of games with at least one point to 10.

During this streak, the Stars have lost only twice in overtime and shootouts.

Jake Oettinger was excellent in the win, stopping 27 of 29 shots.

In the shootout, he shut the door on all three Penguins shooters.

No Stars player scored more than one point in the win.

Jamie Benn and Miro Heiskanen were the two scorers.


Overtime

– After an overtime win against the Jackets, the Panthers had a perfect weekend with a 4-1 victory over the Islanders.

– A true warrior.

– Three three-pointers last night.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– 10 teams in action tonight.

(Credit: Google)
