The smear campaign against Kyle Tucker has begun in New York

All indications are that Kyle Tucker won't be signing a contract with either New York City club.

Granted, the chances of him signing with the Mets are pretty slim. Just last year, the Metropolitans paid $765 million for right fielder Juan Soto. That would be surprising, although in baseball, you never know!

That leaves the Yankees, a team with which Tucker's name has often been linked. At least, not so much these days. Well, to make New York fans swallow the eventual pill, the media have officially begun their smear campaign against the free agent.

Joel Sherman, a columnist for the New York Post and insider for MLB Network, was the one to use the dirty words. According to Sherman, Tucker isn't passionate about baseball(he doesn't burn to play). That's what he reportedly heard from several organizations.

Joel Sherman: “Does Kyle Tucker burn to play?… I think there's some questions about the motor and the desires on somebody like Tucker, that have been expressed to me by organizations.” pic.twitter.com/zbms6megTx – BTH (@BeyondTheHalo) December 8, 2025

Kyle Tucker's decline

Cody Bellinger's chances of signing with New York must be better than Tucker's, because Sherman praised Bellinger so highly. It's borderline uncomfortable.

“I think Cody Bellinger loves baseball and I would not give long-term money to someone who doesn't burn to play. It's one of the questions I have about Kyle Tucker.” Pinstripe Post with @Joelsherman1 & @RyanMSampson.

YouTube https://t.co/YEtgimFi3V pic.twitter.com/KKHouDxu0e – New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) December 8, 2025

I figure he must be wearing a Yankees jersey with #35 on it as pajamas to sleep in at night! Speaking of night, you can see the stars in his eyes when he talks about himself and all his contributions on the field and to the Yankees. He'll be greatly disappointed if he doesn't return to New York.

To get back to Tucker, he and Anthony Rendon would be in the same category. Players for whom baseball is just a job. Humans who get up in the morning, go to work without obligation and cash their paychecks every two weeks. Players who aren't passionate about the ball, and who aren't really motivated by the idea of winning a championship.

Yet the outfielder doesn't have that reputation. So why is he throwing the first stone? He's also put Jacoby Ellsbury's name in the same category as the other two. I think Sherman wants to stir up the ghosts of the past and genuinely scare people.

Imagine if the 29-year-old ended up getting along with the Yankees. Sherman wouldn't sleep at night.

This content was created with the help of AI.