Team Canada Junior: Only one Québécois among the invitees (and it’s historic)
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Last year, Michael Hage was not invited to the Junior Team Canada camp.

His age (18) was a factor, but we also wondered whether his choice to go to the NCAA had killed his chances of representing his country.

There were connections to be made at the time.

That said, with the new NCAA rules, the fact that Hage is now 19 and his fine season in Michigan, he was hard to ignore for Team Canada.

That's why the Montreal Canadiens prospect is one of 27 invited to the Team Canada junior camp.

Of the 27 guys, 17 are from the CHL. There are seven guests from American colleges, as well as three players from the NHL. We're talking about Michael Misa (Sharks), Zayne Parekh (Flames), and Harrison Brunicke (Penguins).

Some NHL clubs have said no to Team Canada. But Sam Dickinson and Berkly Catton are possibilities.

Note that one player per position (one of the 15 forwards, one of the nine defensemen and one of the three goalies) will be cut. More if Dickinson and Catton are loaned out, of course.

But what's most striking about Quebec is that only one Québécois has been invited: Caleb Desnoyers. He's also the only full QMJHL representative.

Even on the staff, there's only one QMJHL representative: Gardiner MacDougall, Desnoyers' head coach in Moncton. He'll be acting as assistant.

I don't know how hard he'll push for his guy, but his six goals at 18 make him a candidate to be cut (or not to play) by Team Canadiens.

While 10 OHL guys and six WHL players are out there, Quebec is still under-represented.

We may have fewer invitations than in the past, and the talent may be present in the country, but the fact remains that what's happening is historic.

Sacha Boisvert (who plays in the United States) could have been an option, as could other guys. And I wonder how much Justin Carbonneau, who has more goals (23) than Desnoyers has points (22) this week, could have been an option.

Marek Vanacaker (24 OHL goals) was also left off the guest list. Isn't scoring goals the hardest thing in hockey?

Clearly, the Junior Team Canada staff (where there are few Québécois) doesn't give a damn about the QMJHL and doesn't really respect the caliber of play here.

Is it any wonder?

It should be noted that all the skaters are either first-round picks or prospects for the next draft. The only exception? Harrison Brunicke, a second-round pick… who plays in the NHL.

Canada can't afford to pass him up. Especially if it chooses to leave scorers out…


