RUMOR: An outdoor rink for Olympic hockey (thanks to a québécois company)

You've probably heard about it, but things are going badly in Italy as it prepares for the Olympic Games.

In just two months, the Games will begin. But we still don't know where the hockey games will take place, considering that the arena really isn't ready yet.

This issue will no doubt be discussed this week, on the heels of the NHL governors' meeting.

But in concrete terms, a solution has to be found if the games are to be played. That's clearly the #1 priority right now.

And since all indications are that the arena won't be ready, something else is needed.

I NEVER bought the idea that the NHL and the Games organization didn't have a Plan B (as if everyone was just going to sit back, do nothing, and let the opportunity pass), and now Anthony Marcotte has spoken of one.

According to what he learned and said on BPM Sports, a Québécois company (Synerglace) has been approached to potentially install refrigerated outdoor ice in an outdoor stadium.

Important information from Anthony Marcotte regarding the arena construction situation in Milan for the Olympics… pic.twitter.com/2GTH1ebQXr – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) December 8, 2025

This is the company that looks after the outdoor rink currently in operation in Trois-Rivières, in connection with QMJHL outdoor games.

So the men's and women's Olympic tournament (that's several games a day) could be played outside. And while I don't doubt the quality of Synerglace's work, it's not like a rink in an arena.

The quality would be different—and at the mercy of the weather.

The NHL already didn't want to go to the Olympics, so let's just say that the current saga can't be helping the cause of Olympic hockey in the eyes of the National League boss.

We also have to wonder what the situation would be for the players' locker rooms ( Renaud Lavoie raised this doubt on the radio this morning ) and the stands for the fans. And what about concessions? Toilets?

In short, it's a mess right now. There's no other way to put it.

– Recall in Laval.

The Rocket have recalled defenseman Ryan O'Rourke and goaltender Hunter Jones from the Trois-Rivières Lions. Defenseman Ryan O'Rourke and goaltender Hunter Jones have been recalled from the Trois-Rivières Lions. – Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) December 8, 2025

