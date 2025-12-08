Hockey

Quinn Hughes: The Canucks would like to get Nico Hischier from the Devils
Félix Forget
Credit: Getty Images

Rumors linking Quinn Hughes to the New Jersey Devils have been circulating for some time now. We know that the defenseman's two brothers play there, and we also know that the three of them would love to play together.

You don't have to look any further to understand the rumors, hehe.

But recently, things have been heating up. The Canucks and Devils discussed the defender's case last week, rekindling speculation.

And today, Rick Dhaliwal (who's well connected in Vancouver) provided an update on the matter, and targeted a player the Canucks would like to lure away from the Devils in a trade for Hughes.

The player in question? Nico Hischier.

We know that the Canucks, like the Habs, are in desperate need of a top-6 center. Jack Hughes obviously won't be available in a deal for his brother (that would be pretty ironic), so the Canucks are targeting Hischier, another player who fits the mold.

Hischier would be the first-line center for many NHL teams, after all. With Elias Pettersson, that would be quite a duo in Vancouver.

But obviously, it's going to be tough for the Canucks to pull that off, given that the club doesn't necessarily have a ton of leverage. If Hughes wants to go to New Jersey as a free agent, the Devils don't have much incentive to pay the big price and trade their captain to get him.

Especially since the Canucks, if they want to maximize Hughes' value, have every incentive to trade him quickly. Because the more time passes, the harder it will be to sell him to other teams as anything other than a rental player.

Remember that Hughes is under contract until the end of next season, which means he's just over 18 months away from reaching the fully independent market.

And clearly, you can forget about any scenario that would send him to Montreal: Nick Suzuki is untouchable… and Lane Hutson is already in town.


