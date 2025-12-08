Phillip Danault would like to finish his career with the Canadiens

Over the past few days, Phillip Danault has been the talk of the NHL. The forward is having a very difficult season in Los Angeles… and his name is circulating in trade rumors.

So much so, that in the last few hours, Elliotte Friedman mentioned a scenario in which Danault himself would ask the Kings to leave. Nothing less.

All of which makes us wonder where Danault could end up in the event of a deal. And colleague Maxime Truman has reported an interesting piece of information on the subject.

According to what he learned, Danault told someone last summer that he'd like to finish his career in a Habs uniform.

The centerfielder is aware that, at the moment, his contract could be a hindrance. But despite this, he would like to return to Montreal eventually.

Last summer, Phillip Danault told someone I know well that he'd love to finish his NHL career with the Canadiens, but that he knew his contract could be a hindrance. Interesting … https://t.co/jQPnqZToNI – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) December 8, 2025

We know that, at the time, Danault left Montreal because Marc Bergevin wouldn't give him a contract like the one he got in Los Angeles. That said, since then, things have changed in town… including the club's management.

Bergevin, after all, is gone. It's now a new administration that, for all intents and purposes, doesn't have a tumultuous history with Danault.

We also know that Danault rubbed shoulders with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield at the end of his time in town, so he's already familiar with important pieces of the Montreal core. He would also be reunited with his good friend Brendan Gallagher, as well as other former teammates in Josh Anderson and Jake Evans.

And with the Habs seemingly on their way to becoming competitive again soon, it would make sense for Danault to covet a return home to play with his old club, which should be highly competitive over the next few years.

Yes, Danault's name is one to watch.

