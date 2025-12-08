Hockey

Nordiques at the Bell Centre: Joe Sakic and Geoff Molson await the NHL’s green light
Félix Forget
Nordiques at the Bell Centre: Joe Sakic and Geoff Molson await the NHL’s green light
Credit: Avalanche

Ten days ago, the Habs were in Colorado to take on the Avalanche. And for the occasion, the Avalanche players took to the ice in their blue Nordiques jerseys.

It all made for a rather nostalgic moment… although not everyone appreciated it either.

However, the day before that game, we learned that there were problems preventing the Avalanche from wearing this jersey when they visited the Bell Centre in January. However, it seems that these problems are now being resolved.

In the last few minutes, several journalists have reported that, at present, all that's needed is the green light from the NHL to make it happen.

Geoff Molson and Joe Sakic will approve the project if the NHL wants it to happen.

What you need to know is that the Habs have a contractual agreement with RBC whereby the advertising on the (red) jersey must be worn during all 41 games at the Bell Centre. And since the Avalanche only recreated the blue Nordiques jersey, this would create a color-versus-color duel, which the NHL wishes to avoid.

On the other hand, we saw such a duel earlier this season between the Rangers and the Red Wings. And if the NHL approves all this, we'll have a red versus blue duel at the Bell Centre on January 29.

Geoff Molson hasn't yet been approached by the NHL about this, but if he is, he'll say yes.

Thus, the Habs could fulfill their contractual obligations with RBC while still allowing the Avalanche to wear their blue jerseys when they visit the Bell Centre. It would be the best of both worlds, basically.

Let's see if the NHL approves now.


Overtime

– Do you agree?

– Interesting.

– He hasn't played in the NFL since the 2020 season.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!