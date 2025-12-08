MLB in brief: Pete Alonso to meet with Orioles and Red Sox | Robert Suarez to Toronto?

Pete Alonso to meet Orioles and Red Sox

He's in Florida to talk to some clubs.

.@JonHeyman shares more on Pete Alonso reportedly meeting with teams tomorrow at the Winter Meetings. MLB Network + @CohnReznick pic.twitter.com/59I3EsvA0S – MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 8, 2025

The Orioles are also on the case of Ranger Suarez.

Orioles are among teams in on Ranger Suarez. Terrific postseason pedigree is his calling card. – Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 8, 2025

Robert Suarez in Toronto?

Possible.

Blue Jays don't seem overly sentimental about 2025 roster, leading to some trade possibilities. While the Bo/Tucker markets develop, they're also monitoring the high-end relief market & staying open-minded on pitching additions of all kinds.https://t.co/iixd1ZIyy8 – Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) December 8, 2025

Amed Rosario back in New York?

Could be.

There is a “solid chance” that Amed Rosario returns to the Yankees, per @martinonyc https://t.co/9Kvkj0jGG1 pic.twitter.com/ZKdgv5rYzd – SNY (@SNYtv) December 8, 2025

Alek Manoah: the Angels are proud

They love the bet.

Perry Minasian on Alek Manoah: “We have a plan. We've got to get his delivery back in place. … He's motivated. If he is productive, which we believe he will be, there's an extra year of control, which made a ton of sense for us. And we've got to take some chances.” – Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) December 8, 2025

Roki Sasaki at the World Classic

He should be there.

Roki Sasaki is on Team Japan's preliminary roster for the World Baseball Classic, with the expectation of making the final roster, per @FrancysRomeroFR. pic.twitter.com/GOvkyK7e9W – Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 8, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.