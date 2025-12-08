Baseball

MLB in brief: Pete Alonso to meet with Orioles and Red Sox | Robert Suarez to Toronto?
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in brief: Pete Alonso to meet with Orioles and Red Sox | Robert Suarez to Toronto?
Credit: Sporting News

Pete Alonso to meet Orioles and Red Sox

He's in Florida to talk to some clubs.

The Orioles are also on the case of Ranger Suarez.

Robert Suarez in Toronto?

Possible.

Amed Rosario back in New York?

Could be.

Alek Manoah: the Angels are proud

They love the bet.

Roki Sasaki at the World Classic

He should be there.

This content was created with the help of AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!