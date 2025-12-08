Milan Lucic will continue his career in the United Kingdom

This fall, Milan Lucic resurfaced in the NHL world. The power forward, who spent the bulk of his career in Boston, accepted a professional tryout at the Blues' camp in a bid to make the club.

It was a comeback for the man whose last game on the Bettman circuit was on October 21, 2023.

But in the end, Lucic failed to force the Blues' hand. He did, however, play five games with the club-school, during which he collected one point and maintained a differential of -7.

But Lucic doesn't seem ready to hang up his skates just yet: according to David Pagnotta, the forward will sign a contract with a team in the Elite Ice Hockey League.

This is a league in the United Kingdom.

Sounds like Milan Lucic is taking his game overseas. I'm hearing he's signing with a club in the UK's Elite Ice Hockey League. – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) December 8, 2025

The rumor at the moment is that the team in question is the Fife Flyers, a team based in Scotland. We're talking about the oldest team in the UK, founded in 1938.

But we're talking about a team that's having a miserable season: the club has a 2-15-1 record this season, with the two wins coming in overtime.

At 37, Lucic is obviously no longer in his prime. However, we know that the caliber is generally much lower in such leagues, so he could make an impact with his new team.

At the same time, this would explain why the Blues released him from his professional trial two weeks ago. So he could find work elsewhere.

We'll be keeping a close eye on things, but Lucic is likely to continue his career over the next few months. And it looks like Scotland is the place to be.

