Kyle Tucker did not visit the Yankees complex

Despite being the best team in all of MLB on the offensive side of the ball in 2025, the New York Yankees either need to bring Cody Bellinger back into their ranks, or add another quality bat to the lineup.

And if it's the latter, Kyle Tucker's name has to come up. However, when asked about the Toronto Blue Jays hosting the star outfielder at their Dunedin, Florida facility, Bombers general manager Brian Cashman revealed that the Yankees hadn't gotten that far in their negotiations, according to The Athletic's Chris Kirschner.

Brian Cashman said that Tucker did NOT visit Steinbrenner Field. He didn't say whether he expected him to come or not.

That's not to say that things can't change in Tucker's case, but let's just say that the priority still seems to be getting Bellinger back to the Bronx, despite Cashman's belief that there are too many left-handed hitters in his lineup at the moment.

And it's not wrong. If Bellinger were to return to New York, or if Tucker were to arrive, the Yankees would have Aaron Judge, Trent Grisham, and Jasson Dominguez on their side in the outfield, all hitting on the same side of the plate with the exception of Judge.

In that case, a deal involving Dominguez's services could then be in the cards in order to get his hands on a quality right-handed hitter or in order to revamp the relief bullpen or add depth to the starting rotation.

Until we know where Tucker and Bellinger will land, the transaction market for position players is likely to be quiet.

