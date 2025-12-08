Baseball

Kyle Schwarber: The Pirates have tabled a four-year contract offer
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The winter meetings have begun. The baseball world is in Orlando and we'll see what happens.

Some teams (like the Toronto Blue Jays) will try to steal the show by signing… everyone. Kyle Tucker is a target, but the outfielder may not make up his mind until after the Winter Meetings.

But it's not just the Blue Jays who will be attracting attention.

The Pittsburgh Pirates want to improve, as we all know. At least, that's the rumor the organization is currently spreading. Is it to avoid a grievance from the other owners?

One name in the rumor mill is Kyle Schwarber. The choice hitter, recognized as a top-notch leader who can hit home runs like (almost) nobody else, would help the Pirates.

According to Ken Rosenthal, the Pirates have tabled a four-year offer. We're talking about an offer of at least $100 million.

I'm sure it's true, if Ken Rosenthal (The Athletic) says so. But at the same time, I'm sure the Pirates didn't expect the slugger to say yes.

Schwarber is currently looking for a five-year contract. And if he signs for four years (which is not his preference), it will either be to come back home (Cincinnati) or to stay in Philly in a context where his market would not go to his liking.

If he signs for four years (which is unlikely to happen), it won't be to go to Pittsburgh BEFORE the official start of the winter meetings. To get Schwarber, the Pirates will have to pay a surplus, and that's absolutely not what's been proposed recently.

He's not going to Pittsburgh on the cheap.

So much the better if the Pirates really want to spend. But I'll believe it when I see it… and right now, I see this situation as an offer the Pirates knew the slugger would turn down, just to say the club is in on it.

I can't wait to see the team go to the next level and submit a more competitive offer in due course. Then I'll believe it.

