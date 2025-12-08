It’s confirmed for Shedeur Sanders: Browns coach criticized

Cleveland Browns management has made up its mind: Shedeur Sanders will now assume the role of starting quarterback until the end of the regular season.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed the decision on Monday, testifying to the growing confidence in the young pivot, whose rise is proving to be one of the main talking points in the NFL this season.

On Sunday, Sanders raised the bar once again with a performance that will go down in history. The rookie quarterback became the first player in history to rack up a game-high 350 passing yards and four total touchdowns in one of his first five professional starts.

A rare feat, already compared to the exceptional debut of Joe Burrow, the only other quarterback in the modern era to post a similar statistical level in his first campaign.

This takeover of the position comes after a start to the season marked by alternation behind center. The Browns began the year with Joe Flacco as starter for the first four games, before temporarily handing over to Dillon Gabriel.

Variations in performance and offensive needs, however, paved the way for Sanders, who quickly demonstrated a maturity and execution worthy of a veteran.

A decisive turn for Cleveland

This appointment for the remainder of the season marks an important strategic turning point for Cleveland. Sanders' potential, combined with his calmness under pressure, suggests a promising future for an attack that was still searching for its identity.

For Stefanski, this choice not only stabilizes the most crucial position on the court, but also consolidates the progression of a rookie who is already establishing himself as one of the most intriguing young talents on the circuit.

This content was created with the help of AI.