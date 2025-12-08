If he had been healthy, Samuel Montembeault would have played last night

How did you find Jakub Dobes' game yesterday?

I don't think the goalie was bad in the Canadiens' 4-3 loss to the Blues… but you can't really say he played the game of his life either.

Often left to his own devices, he was unable to save his teammates in important moments, including early in the second period. Two goals in 39 seconds changed everything.

What you need to know is that he wasn't originally scheduled to play in either of the weekend's games. The plan was for Samuel Montembeault (who is ill) to play against Saint-Louis and Jordan Binnington at home.

It was at 10 a.m. yesterday morning that Dobes learned that he would be playing again, due to Monty's condition.

The Habs' plan was to have Montembeault keep goal tonight. Jakub Dobes found out at 10 a.m. this morning that he would be on the clock. – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) December 8, 2025

We imagine the European suspected this was a possibility. After all, he must have seen that the Québécois wasn't feeling well in the last few days.

But this forced the Habs to give Dobes the net and recall Kaapo Kahkonen for the game. In fact, Kahkonen is already back in Laval, having been the assistant for yesterday's game.

The Canadiens have loaned goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen to the Laval Rocket. The Canadiens have loaned goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen to the Laval Rocket. pic.twitter.com/w5lI2dj8wN Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) December 8, 2025

It's safe to assume that Monty will be able to suit up tomorrow. Maybe we're wrong, but Kahkonen's return to Laval leads us to believe that's what's happening right now.

So the question is: who will play tomorrow night?

With the Canadiens getting a full day off today, one wonders if the club should send Montembeault back out in front of the net with no regular practice in the body and when he wasn't able to suit up on Sunday night.

Sounds like I'd give Dobes the start to me. The Lightning remain a big challenge.

After that, I'll go with Montembeault on Thursday (in Pittsburgh) if he's feeling better. And if all goes well, the two goalies will split up the work Saturday in New York and Sunday at home against the Penguins.

But we'll see in due course.

extension

In the short term, the Laval Rocket will spend the week at home. Games on December 10 (Marlies), 12 (Marlies), and 13 (Islanders) are on the menu.

The next road game is on December 18, in Ohio.

I say this to keep it in mind for potential Canadiens recalls. Whether it's for a goalie (if Monty continues to have a bad feeling) or a skater (Brendan Gallagher clearly isn't 100%), reinforcements could be needed.

And with the club going on the road on Wednesday, having an extra will no doubt be in the Habs' plans.