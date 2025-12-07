Top 5: Brad Marchand crashes into the Blue Jackets’ timeout

It was a big day for hockey yesterday, with 24 National Hockey League teams in action across 12 games.

There were plenty of goals, and some very interesting highlights.

Here's a rundown of the day's hockey in the NHL.

1. Brad Marchand crashes Blue Jackets timeout

The Columbus Blue Jackets visited the Florida Panthers yesterday, and it was a crazy game from start to finish.

Twice, at 4-1 and 6-4, it looked like the Blue Jackets were going to win the game, but both times, the Panthers came from behind to force overtime.

And in that famous overtime, the Blue Jackets decided to take a timeout at a certain point, in order to implement a strategy to score the winning goal.

There was nothing unusual about this timeout, until Brad Marchand crashed in to see and hear the strategy announced to the Blue Jackets' players.

During the Blue Jackets' timeout in OT, Brad Marchand sneakily skated over to the Columbus bench to see what they were drawing up pic.twitter.com/2dQYc47m0X – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 6, 2025

A hilarious scene, ending with the Blue Jackets players staring at Marchand and pushing him away with their sticks.

It's a really comical moment, and it fits perfectly with the character Brad Marchand has been since he's been in the NHL.

And the Panthers' forward must have had time to grasp what the Blue Jackets had to say, because in the end, it was Florida who prevailed in overtime thanks to a Sam Bennett goal in the dying seconds.

HOW ABOUT THOSE COMEBACK CATS?! With 3.2 seconds left, Sam Bennett scores the Subway Canada OT winner for the Panthers. pic.twitter.com/Wvpt4X38Vw – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 6, 2025

A crazy match won 7-6 by the Panthers.

The Panthers won 7 to 6… Sam Bennett: 6-7 6-7 pic.twitter.com/ArqvLndGal – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 7, 2025

2. Nathan MacKinnon scores a magnificent winning goal

The NHL's best player this season is, without a shadow of a doubt, Nathan MacKinnon.

The Colorado Avalanche forward has been nothing short of dominant this season, as he leads the NHL in scoring with 48 points and 24 goals, all in 28 games.

MacKinnon is largely responsible for the Avalanche's impressive success this year, as also evidenced by his +35 differential.

And yesterday, MacKinnon was at it again, scoring twice in the Avalanche's 3-2 overtime win over the New York Rangers.

In fact, he scored one of the only goals of its kind in overtime to give Colorado the win.

3. Cal Ritchie scores between his legs

The New York Islanders were in Tampa Bay last night to take on the Lightning, giving us a very close game.

In the end, there were very few goals, as the Islanders won 2-0 with an empty net and a 32-save shutout from Ilya Sorokin.

There weren't many goals, but at least the one goal on a goalie was a goal, as rookie Cal Ritchie fired a shot between his legs on the powerplay.

Cal Ritchie between the legs below the goal line power play goal!!! @brendanmburke | @Thomas_Hickey14 | #Isles pic.twitter.com/1GLY7lBu17 – Isles on MSGSN (@IslesMSGN) December 7, 2025

A fine goal that kept the Islanders in the top-3 of the Metropolitan Division.

4. Brandon Bussi steals a goal from Steven Stamkos

The poor Nashville Predators are really struggling again this season, and yesterday was no different, as they lost 6-3 to the mighty Carolina Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes jumped out to a 5-0 lead, so the Preds were never in the game, which is extremely frustrating, especially when the opposing goalie is at the top of his game.

Indeed, in addition to being destroyed on the scoreboard, the Preds were robbed by Brandon Bussi, when the latter made a miraculous save on Steven Stamkos.

STAMMER REJECTED BY BUSSI pic.twitter.com/qjTX3AsYAY – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 7, 2025

An impressive save that must have further frustrated Stamkos, who is already having a difficult season.

For Bussi, it's a sixth straight win, and eighth win in nine starts this season, which is a remarkable record for a rookie goaltender, even if he is 27.

5. 22nd goal for Morgan Geekie

Here's one who's seriously starting to make a name for himself in the NHL, and is even entering the discussion for Team Canada at the Olympics.

The Bruins' forward has been impressive this season, scoring like he breathes, as evidenced by his 22 goals and 32 points in 30 games this season.

In fact, he scored his 22nd goal yesterday, when it turned out to be the winning goal in the Bruins' 4-1 win over the New Jersey Devils.

GEEK SQUAD STAND UP MORGAN GEEKIE HAS HIS 22ND GOAL OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/H8yxH0c8zz – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 7, 2025

It will be very interesting to see what Team Canada does.

