The Red Sox are high on Pete Alonso’s list

It's long been understood that Pete Alonso's future may not exactly be in New York.

Yes, last year he returned to New York… but on the terms of a short-term contract. It wasn't a long contract to make him a long-term member of the Mets.

I don't think David Stearns is interested in paying him long-term, given that the power hitter has the profile of a guy who's going to age really badly.

So unless his market is still unsatisfactory, I expect to see him leave.

We agree that if he does leave, the chances of him ending up in Boston are good. The club needs help at first base, and following Rafael Devers' departure for San Francisco, the club has money.

And it's good timing, because Peter Abraham, the Red Sox would be pretty high on the list for the veteran, who is the greatest long-ball hitter in Mets history.

We agree that the young Sox, who made the playoffs in 2025, could benefit from having a veteran like him to take the club to the next level.

Is Pete Alonso's case linked to Alex Bregman's? It has to be.

But Fenway Park seems tailor-made for Pete Alonso's momentum. Boston needs to spend a little to bring power to the lineup, and in the short term, Alonso fits into what the club is building.

The Red Sox shouldn't be taken lightly on the matter. But who knows if another hitter (Alex Bregman, Kyle Schwarber, or Bo Bichette) might not be management's choice instead.

