The Flames’ head scout attends a fourth game at the Bell Centre

As we all know, the Canadiens need to reinforce their forward line, and many expect Kent Hughes to announce a deal shortly.

The Habs could also use the experience of a veteran to surround the team's many young players.

The problem is that clubs who are having a difficult season don't seem to be in a hurry to go into selling mode, whereas we might have expected the transaction market to be activated quickly this season, notably because of the Gavin McKenna lottery.

However, something could be brewing between the Habs and the Flames as their chief scout, Steven Pleau, will attend a fourth Habs game at the Bell Centre this season.

Calgary is one of the teams expected to sell soon, and the club has some interesting players for the Habs, including Nazem Kadri, who has often been linked to Montreal in recent rumors.

One wonders which of the Canadiens' active skaters might be eyeing the Flames, but it's a safe bet that there have been discussions between the CEOs of both teams.

Moreover, tonight's game against the Blues is a good opportunity for Habs executives (and spectators) to observe the Missouri club's players.

According to Pierre LeBrun, Kent Hughes has held discussions with the Blues and Predators.

Pierre LeBrun: No question in my mind the Habs have had conversations with Nashville and St. Louis; if for no other reason…to make sure that if things start to escalate with guys available…the Habs have a chance of being involved – Sick Podcast w/ Tony Marinaro (12/4) – NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) December 7, 2025

The tipster doesn't know if any formal offers have been made, but it seems the Canadiens' GM wants to know when the teams are ready to sell.

Both teams also have several good veteran forwards who could come in and help the Habs.

In particular, LeBrun mentions center Ryan O'Reilly, who has 21 points, including 9 goals, in 28 games this season and who could come and play the coveted second center role in Montreal.

The problem is that O'Reilly is likely to be one of the players in demand between now and the trade deadline, and right now, the asking price would be very high.

Pierre LeBrun: The asking price on Ryan O'Reilly is a 1st…and an A level prospect; maybe setting that high a price is part of Nashville saying well we don't really wanna move him because he's still helping all our young kids – Oilers Now (12/3) – NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) December 7, 2025

In short, Kent Hughes seems to be very active on the trade market and I wouldn't be surprised if he pulls a rabbit out of his hat once again.

