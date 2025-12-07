Some general managers aren’t hungry enough for victory

Right now, the baseball world is in transit to Florida. Why? Because tomorrow is the start of the Winter Meetings.

From then on, a number of free agents are likely to sign and transactions are expected to take place. It's also going to be a rumor-fest as agents and teams talk to reporters.

And tonight, a few players, via the veterans' committee, could be elected to the Hall of Fame.

One of the rumors that will be circulating a lot on the transaction market has to do with Tarik Skubal. Although many people think he'll stay put, we know that not everyone feels that way.

One American manager thinks the Tigers are going to trade the world's best pitcher, who is a year away from free agency and is asking for too much money for the Tigers' liking.

Will it really happen? I'm not sure. After all, the Tigers are going to ask for the moon.

Not every Major League Baseball team wants to pay for players when it means giving away prospects.

Yesterday, for example, the Mariners gave two prospects, including excellent catcher Harry Ford, to the Nationals in return for their closer Jose Ferrer. Not everyone likes to give away big prospects… even if the young catcher had no future in Seattle.

On this subject, Thad Levine, a former MLB GM, believes that some managers aren't thirsty enough for victory in 2025. According to him, some GMs are so caught up in their ideas of winning in the long term with their prospects that they forget to win now.

A little bird tells me that David Stearns (Mets) is a name that can be found between the lines of his message…

This will always be a debate: is it better to give away too many prospects to win, or to keep them? It's an eternal debate, specific to each organization and each manager, of course.

We're not saying that a club should definitely empty its branches for one year of Tarik Skubal. But let's just say that some organizations are one Tarik Skubal away from really being able to aspire to great things.

