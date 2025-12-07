Quinn Hughes file: Devils and Canucks had a conversation

Nothing is going right in Vancouver this season.

The Canucks are currently in 31st place in the National Hockey League, while all indications are that their 11-15-3 record after 29 games will not be reversed by the end of the season.

The games are painful, and the losses are piling up, leading to various rumors on the transaction market regarding Canucks players.

And the biggest rumor, of course, is about star defenseman Quinn Hughes.

With only one more season left on his contract (six years at $7.85 million a year) after the current season and the Canucks' setbacks, we could very well see Hughes change addresses.

If Hughes doesn't want to re-sign in Vancouver after his contract expires, the Canucks won't risk losing him on the free agent market for nothing, and will try to trade him.

And if Quinn Hughes is ever traded, the New Jersey Devils will clearly be at the top of the list, as they would like to reunite Quinn with his brothers Jack and Luke.

In fact, according to Elliotte Friedman, the Canucks and Devils have already had a conversation about Quinn Hughes.

Elliotte Friedman is reporting that the Devils and Canucks have had a conversation about Quinn Hughes. : Sportsnet | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/6A4tcosW6b – CanucksArmy (@CanucksArmy) December 7, 2025

As Friedman explains, there's nothing imminent, but it's almost certain that the two teams have communicated in connection with the matter.

And you know as well as I do how such news can affect the media world, when that very evening, Quinn Hughes received a question to that effect after the Canucks' 4-2 win over the Minnesota Wild.

| Quinn Hughes on the #NJDevils HNIC trade rumors as well as the Canucks rumors in general “It wasn't like, if there was a call, me, Jim and Fitzy hopped on the call. You know, I wasn't apart of that but obviously I'm aware things like that could happen, for sure.” pic.twitter.com/vTSX1hKW9o – Hughes Updates (@_hughesupdates) December 7, 2025

The Canucks defenseman clearly seemed exasperated to receive such a question, and he responded by stating that he had not been part of this call between the two teams.

You can tell Hughes is annoyed by the question, as he's already been asked several times to that effect, and besides, things are going badly in Vancouver at the moment, so it's clearly not what Hughes wants to hear.

In short, this is obviously an issue we're keeping a close eye on, as we all know the Hughes brothers would like to play all three together, something that could come to fruition given that Jack and Luke are already reunited in New Jersey.

It'll be interesting to see if this comes to fruition, and what the Devils might offer the Canucks in return, considering that Quinn Hughes is probably the second-best defenseman in the NHL.

Overtime

– Lando Norris is champion! Only two points ahead of Max Verstappen.

LANDO NORRIS IS THE 2025 FORMULA 1 WORLD CHAMPION! pic.twitter.com/BLBkk7RYyR – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 7, 2025

– It must be a very good feeling.

“I now know what Max [Verstappen] feels like.” Lando Norris' post-race speech after winning the #AbuDhabiGP! #F1 pic.twitter.com/v90Hg4EGSZ – TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 7, 2025

– It's been a long time.