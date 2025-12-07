Kaapo Kahkonen recalled by the Canadiens

The Canadiens have issued an urgent recall, and this move speaks volumes about the situation in front of the net. Kaapo Kahkonen returns from the Laval Rocket as Sam Montembeault is ill and unable to be in uniform.

As an immediate result, Jakub Dobes gets the start and becomes the goaltender the Habs will have to rely on tonight against the St. Louis Blues.

#GoHabsGo have recalled goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from AHL Laval as Sam Montembeault is sick. Jakub Dobes starts in goal. – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 7, 2025

Dobes finds himself in an important position.

