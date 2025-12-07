Hockey

Kaapo Kahkonen recalled by the Canadiens
Vincent Larue
Credit: Getty Images

The Canadiens have issued an urgent recall, and this move speaks volumes about the situation in front of the net. Kaapo Kahkonen returns from the Laval Rocket as Sam Montembeault is ill and unable to be in uniform.

As an immediate result, Jakub Dobes gets the start and becomes the goaltender the Habs will have to rely on tonight against the St. Louis Blues.

Dobes finds himself in an important position.

More details to come.

