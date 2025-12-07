Hat trick for Bryce Pickford: the defender has scored 20 goals in 28 games

Of course, there's a lot of talk about the Canadiens' top forward prospects, such as Michael Hage and Alexander Zharovsky, and rightly so.

However, we mustn't forget that on defense, even if we're a long way from the days when the Habs had plenty of solid prospects on defense, there are still some very interesting names.

Of course, there's David Reinbacher and Adam Engstrom, both of whom we're very familiar with in Laval, but in addition to these two, there's another prospect who really stands out at the moment.

I'm talking about Bryce Pickford, who was drafted by the Habs in the third round (81st overall) at the last auction.

Pickford, 19, is a right-handed, attack-minded defenseman who is currently blowing things up in the WHL with the Medicine Hat Tigers.

In 28 games so far this season, Pickford has 20 goals and 36 points.

Yes, you read that right, 20 goals as a defenseman, including his first career hat trick last night in a 5-1 win over the Wenatchee Wild.

Not only did Pickford score three goals, but he celebrated his third goal in fine style by removing his helmet as if he were tossing his cap or hat onto the ice, as fans do for a hat trick.

He even added a little dance with his teammates afterwards.

Here are his other two goals of the evening.

+100000 Aura points for Bryce Pickford after that goal + celebration with his teammates @tigershockey | @CanadiensMTL | #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/wdcCeyM3QW – Western Hockey League (@TheWHL) December 7, 2025

In short, as you can see, Pickford, who is his team's captain and top scorer, is enormously talented, as well as exuding great confidence.

He has incredible confidence, which makes him all the more interesting as a prospect.

Seriously, seeing Pickford produce like that makes you wonder if he might one day earn a spot with the Canadiens.

I know there's already congestion on the blue line in Montreal, but I have a feeling Pickford could fit right in.

He has extraordinary offensive talent for a defenseman, and that could very well allow him to progress rapidly to the pros.

I think we're likely to see him in Laval next year with the Rocket, and he'll be very interesting to watch.

At the start of this article, I mentioned forward prospects such as Hage and Zharovsky, well, note that both have picked up an assist in the last few hours.

What a feed by #GoHabsGo prospect Michael Hage. Another phenomenal talent in this loaded prospect poolpic.twitter.com/fLry0kp7Ms – Drop the Mitts Hockey (@dropmittshockey) December 7, 2025

Overtime

– I don't see why not.

I'd be surprised if Martin St-Louis changed a winning formula, but tonight I'd have liked to see a forward: Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovsky

Bolduc-Kapanen-Demidov

Texier-Evans-Anderson

Blais-Veleno-Gallagher Texier has done well with Kapanen and Demidov, but this would be a good time… – Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) December 7, 2025

– The Devils are very active.

Elliotte Friedman: You say, okay, who's busy, what teams are active this week? This week the number one answer was Devils, a lot of balls in the air, really looking around to see what's out there – Saturday Headlines (12/6) – NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) December 7, 2025

– To watch.

– I admit it's a very ordinary one.