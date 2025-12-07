habs – Blues: Bolduc vs. Mailloux, Binnington is in town, and Armstrong will be watching Suzuki

Following last night's win over the Leafs, the Canadiens will be back at the Bell Centre tonight.

And for the occasion, the St. Louis Blues will be visiting Montreal. The game will be interesting to watch for several reasons… and we have to talk about them.

It could be special for some of the players, after all.

First of all, we're likely to see a duel between Zachary Bolduc and Logan Mailloux. Everything points to the latter's return to the Bell Centre… and both young players look set to face their respective former teams.

I expect them to have a good game. At least, I'd like to see Bolduc have the knife between his teeth tonight…

Guys, walk with me… what if Zachary Bolduc's first home goal for the Canadiens is tonight… against the St. Louis Blues… his former team… – ─★ ˙ | ²⁰ ⁷⁶ (@ZACK0VSKY) December 7, 2025

Blues GM Doug Armstrong will be keeping an eye on Noah Dobson and Nick Suzuki tonight. Both guys have a chance of making Team Canada for the next Olympics, and Armstrong is one of the club's executives.

They'll be in for a big one, too.

As Bolduc and Mailloux face off, the Canadiens and Blues try to realize their potential. Here's a collab I did with Canadiens writer @ArponBasu onthe two players involved in last summer's trade. #stlblues https://t.co/H37YG5n921 – Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) December 7, 2025

But there's more to it than that, too.

In recent months, the Blues' name has often been associated with that of the Habs. The Jordan Kyrou file has been the talk of the town… and recently, we've been hearing rumors about Jordan Binnington in Montreal.

Kyrou won't play because he hurt himself yesterday in Ottawa. But Binnington will be in front of the Blues' net, and at this level, I have a feeling that Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes might be keeping an eye on his game…

And let's not forget that Cole Caufield, who's been on fire lately, will be looking for a point in his eleventh straight game.

So, there are several storylines leading up to tonight's game between the Canadiens and the Blues. It's interesting for a Sunday night game (we're not used to seeing this, of course), and it adds a little punch to the game.

I can't wait for tonight.

Overtime

– I like the way he sees things.

Alexandre Texier yesterday on playing on the Habs 2nd line with Oliver Kapanen & Ivan Demidov: “It's fun playing with those two. I have an opportunity here, I have to do my job on this line if I want to keep playing. I'm just working. I probably don't have the talent of Demidov… pic.twitter.com/8lvp1mRwoP – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 7, 2025

