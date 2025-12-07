Edwin Diaz is too expensive for the Dodgers

Despite being the two-time defending World Series champions, the Dodgers will continue to dig deep into their pockets this winter to improve their already well-endowed lineup.

If the starting rotation is the one area that won't need any additional additions, it's a different story for the relief bullpen, last season's biggest weakness, nearly costing them the Fall Classic title. Fortunately for them, the starters managed to get far enough in games, and a few pitchers, such as Emmet Sheehan and Roki Sasaki, became important relievers in the playoffs.

The fact remains, however, that the Dodgers need reinforcements in this area, particularly in the closer role. In fact, names like Robert Suarez and Edwin Diaz are still on the market, with the latter strongly tipped as the California outfit's main target.

But not so fast. According to Fabian Ardaya and Katie Woo of The Athletic, the price to acquire Diaz's services may be too high for the Dodgers. Yes, you read that right.

Los Angeles has expressed interest in former San Diego Padres closer Robert Suarez, according to one source, looking to opt for a short-term contract with a higher average annual value. Then there's Edwin Diaz, the top reliever on the market, who, in addition to having a qualifying offer attached, is likely out of the Dodgers' desired range.

If Diaz is too expensive for the Dodgers, that gives you an idea of his price.

Admittedly, the 31-year-old has been one of the most reliable relievers in all of Major League Baseball, and his track record inspires confidence, which is what the Dodgers are looking for. But as was the case with Tanner Scott, the Los Angeles club knows that it's risky to give a lot of money to a relief arm and doesn't seem inclined to take that route once again.

It's a safe bet that Suarez will end the offseason with the Dodgers. Does this open the door to the Toronto Blue Jays?

This content was created with the help of AI.