Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were not elected to the Hall of Fame

The results of the Veterans' Committee were announced this evening. Of the eight names eligible for the Hall of Fame, how many would get their place in the sun and make their debut in Cooperstown?

Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Carlos Delgado, Jeff Kent, Don Mattingly, Dale Murphy, Gary Sheffield, and Fernando Valenzuela are the eight names in question, for those wondering.

And finally, only one name received at least 12 votes out of 16: Jeff Kent. The former second baseman, who played for 17 seasons, notably played in San Francisco—in fact, he wants to represent the Giants in Cooperstown—during his career.

He received 14 out of 16 votes.

Carlos Delgado (9), Don Mattingly (6… which is a surprise, considering he was the favorite to be elected) and Dale Murphy (6) didn't get enough votes to be elected, but they did get at least five votes. This means they'll be on the ballot next year.

That's something for them.

Voting of the 16-member Contemporary Era Committee for HOF:

Jeff Kent – 14 votes

Carlos Delgado – 9 votes

Don Mattingly -6 votes

Dale Murphy – 6 votes

Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Gary Sheffield, and Fernando Valenzuela each received fewer than five votes. – Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) December 8, 2025

No, players who have doped are not necessarily more popular with the veterans' committee. I'm not surprised, in fact.

This content was created with the help of AI.