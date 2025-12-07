10 straight games with at least one point: Cole Caufield is on fire (and Bill Guerin needs to know it)

Cole Caufield is having a great time.

The Canadiens' forward scored his 15th goal of the season last night, giving him 30 points in just 27 games this season… and just one behind Nick Suzuki.

He finds different ways to outwit opposing goalies, and that makes him such a dangerous player on the ice right now:

If Caufield wanted to send a message to Bill Guerin, putting points on the board was the way to do it.

And right now, that's exactly what's happening: Caufield has picked up at least one point in his last 10 games, and he's been an active participant in the Canadiens' recent successes.

We wanted to see him take on an even bigger role this season, and Caufield obviously got the message. He's really establishing himself as a great leader for the club on the ice.

Cole Caufield isn't the biggest player on the ice.

But when he plays this way… his size becomes less important. Because if Caufield produces, it's also because he plays well in all three zones of the rink. His game has become more complete and the results are there right now.

And hats off to Martin St-Louis… who has helped Caufield develop into a real impact player. We can no longer speak of #13 as a one-dimensional player, and that, too, is good news for the Canadiens.

Caufield is on his way to a 45-goal, 90-point season. There aren't many players in the NHL capable of reaching those plateaus in a single season, and his production seems to surprise me in a way.

We know how talented he is. But it's his consistency that's most impressive right now… and so much the better.

I wonder what Bill Guerin is thinking, at the time of writing…

Overtime

– A great day for Couturier.

Sean Couturier playing in his 900th career game today, on his 33rd birthday. – Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) December 7, 2025

– Nice set-up.

After Alexandre Texier added another last night, here's some of the best shootout filth of the season for your Sunday morning enjoyment pic.twitter.com/yQEAxeEsrZ – NHL (@NHL) December 7, 2025

– Pooler alert.

Ryan Leonard is seeing the doctors today but will miss an “extended period of time,” Spencer Carbery just said – Bailey Johnson (@BaileyAJohnson_) December 7, 2025

– What a welcome!