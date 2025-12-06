When Freddie Freeman agrees to be teased by Blue Jays fans

For many people, the Los Angeles Dodgers are an easy club to hate. We're talking about an organization that puts a lot of money on the table to attract good players to town.

With three championship rings since 2020, including two since last year, let's just say the plan is working well.

But even so, there's one player there who's hard to dislike: Freddie Freeman. The first baseman, who's been in town for four years, is a veteran who has the respect of quite a few people.

And once again, he's shown why.

In a video posted by Ryan Reynolds (who raises money every year for sick kids in Toronto) on social networks, we see that it was the Dodgers veteran who agreed, this year, to help him raise money for kids.

And the video concept is truly original.

Rub some dirt on it @FreddieFreeman5! And thank you for being such a good sport supporting @sickkids. Everyone who can, please donate before December 24th and all donations will be matched up to $1,000,000. pic.twitter.com/Qq7399QwtP – Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 5, 2025

In the big picture, we see Freeman, who recently won his third World Series title by beating the Toronto Blue Jays, showing up to visit sick kids.

But because he prevented the Blue Jays from winning a few weeks ago, the kids (wearing Toronto ball team colors) refuse to talk to him.

They tell him he's a loser, that he's shameless to show his face and that he's ruined everything. And when he tells the nurse that he loves the work she does, she starts singing “Let's Go Blue Jays” with the kids.

It's a great staging idea. And Reynolds says he picked up Freeman before the start of the baseball season to “defend” himself for choosing a Dodgers player.

Freeman was born and raised in the U.S., but his parents are Canadians. He represents Canada at international competitions as a tribute to his mother, who passed away when he was just 10.

He considered signing for Toronto four years ago, when he was a free agent and the Atlanta Braves let him go. But in the end, he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers to return to his hometown, where he grew up.

This content was created with the help of AI.