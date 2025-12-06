Top 5: Beckett Sennecke takes the lead in rookie scoring

With five games in the National Hockey League yesterday, it was a good Friday's hockey, even if the Canadiens weren't playing.

We got to see some good games between good teams that we don't always take the time to see in action.

Here's a rundown of the highlights of this hockey Friday.

1. Beckett Sennecke at the top of the rookie class

The battle for the Calder Trophy is absolutely incredible this season, as various rookies stand out with excellent performances since the start of the campaign.

Several rookies are producing at an excellent pace, making the race very interesting.

We talk a lot about Matthew Schaefer and Ivan Demidov, but we often forget about Anaheim Ducks forward Beckett Sennecke.

Well, the third overall pick in 2024 just took the rookie scoring lead last night with two points in the Ducks' 4-3 shootout win over the Washington Capitals.

Beckett Sennecke with a pass to Cutter Gauthier 16th goal of the season for the @AnaheimDucks forward.#FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/lCgV0LzZZn – Victory+ (@victoryplustv) December 6, 2025

Sennecke He fights his way through for that one!

Tie game! #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/cheLReBZLt – Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) December 6, 2025

That gives him 22 points in 28 games, ahead of Schaefer and Demidov.

With two points tonight, Beckett Sennecke now leads the rookies for most points this season pic.twitter.com/UE5MIKjY5w – NHL (@NHL) December 6, 2025

In short, it's going to be a very interesting race right to the end.

2. Jacob Trouba picks up Ryan Leonard

In the same game, another highlight caught the eye, as Jacob Trouba, known for his toughness and borderline checking, picked up Caps rookie Ryan Leonard.

Jacob Trouba NAILED Ryan Leonard behind the net pic.twitter.com/n4o6HfH9xA – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 6, 2025

It was a hard, violent check from Trouba, as Leonard was forced to leave the game and did not return.

A scrum followed the check, and Tom Wilson said after the game that he had asked the Ducks defender to fight, but that he had refused.

Wilson had words for Trouba as this period comes to an end pic.twitter.com/m5bTZYB5Jz – Sammi Silber (@sammisilber) December 6, 2025

Tom Wilson on Jacob Trouba's blindside hit on Ryan Leonard: “He knows exactly what he's doing, and the kid's in a vulnerable spot.” He added, “I asked him to fight, he said no, and we'll leave it at that.” https://t.co/b4LkjQwnR2 – RMNB (@rmnb) December 6, 2025

In short, a violent gesture that has no place, especially on a 20-year-old rookie.

3. Nikita Zadorov slams a beer into the giant screen

Even though the Boston Bruins weren't in action yesterday, they got a lot of attention.

Several Bruins players were at the Boston Celtics basketball game, so they were shown on the giant screen at one point.

And for the occasion, Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov chugged his beer for all to see.

Pasta and Zadorov getting after it at the Celtics game pic.twitter.com/woSOZvHDPq – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 6, 2025

David Pastrnak can be seen at his side, cheering him on and looking proud of his teammate.

4. Karel Vejmelka makes two fine saves in a row

The Utah Mammoth won 4-1 over the Vancouver Canucks yesterday, but things could have been a lot different for the Mammoth.

André Tourigny's team managed just 18 shots on goal to the Canucks' 32, in a game that could have gone either way had it not been for Karel Vejmelka in front of the Mammoth net.

Vejmelka was very solid, and he especially stood out when he made two superb saves in quick succession.

VEJMELKA'S NOT LETTING THAT PUCK GO IN pic.twitter.com/tOa85C4dTh – NHL (@NHL) December 6, 2025

In short, a fine performance for the Czech goaltender.

5. Puck stuck in skate

In the Dallas Stars' 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks, a funny moment occurred when the puck got stuck in Alex Wennberg's skate.

The puck got stuck in Alex Wennberg's skate pic.twitter.com/O45su0PjI7 – Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) December 6, 2025

The San Jose Sharks forward received a lobbed pass with his skate, but the puck went exactly into the crack between his boot and blade.

A rather unusual scene, let's say.

