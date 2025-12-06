Puck to the face against the habs: Charlie McAvoy has lost nearly 20 pounds since

So far this season, the Canadiens and the Boston Bruins have only met once, which is a shame considering it's a historic rivalry.

What's more, the November 15 match-up between the two rivals isn't one that will go down in history, as the Bruins managed a 3-2 win at the Bell Centre.

However, it will clearly go down in the life of Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

Why?

Because it was in this game that McAvoy was hit directly in the face by a powerful shot from Noah Dobson, fracturing his jaw and forcing him to leave the game.

Poor Charlie McAvoy pic.twitter.com/gnGbTDCy3g – Demko, Sojourner of Truth (@Anti_Hegemon101) November 16, 2025

Since then, McAvoy has been sidelined by jaw surgery, forcing him to eat only soft food for some time to come.

As a result, we've just learned in the last few hours that the Bruins defenseman has lost nearly 20 pounds since the incident at the Bell Centre.

Charlie McAvoy just spoke to the media. Says he lost close to 20 pounds from not being able to eat. Has a long way to go to get his strength and energy back. Also recommended not trying to put solid foods in the blender, they're not meant to be consumed that way. – Ryan Johnston (@Johnston985) December 5, 2025

20 pounds in less than a month (21 days to be exact) is huge, especially for a professional athlete who is followed by the best teams of trainers, doctors, and nutritionists.

It really shows how much this event is affecting McAvoy's life, who still can't eat anything solid.

The Bruins defenseman explained that he had tried mixing and grinding chicken and vegetables, and that it was absolutely disgusting.

Don't blend up chicken and vegetables… noted. Charlie McAvoy details his diet post surgery. (via: @nesn) pic.twitter.com/6NSMFt1fNW – BarDown (@BarDown) December 5, 2025

So McAvoy admits to focusing mainly on soups, milkshakes, and ice cream until he can start eating solids again in a few months.

It's truly a horrific rehabilitation process for McAvoy, who isn't likely to see any NHL action anytime soon, when he might even miss the Olympics.

In short, we wish him all the best for the future.

