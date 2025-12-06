Playing time and Calder Trophy: “Ivan Demidov isn’t thinking about it at all”

Everyone in Montreal loves Ivan Demidov, and everyone talks about him constantly, given all the talent and potential he possesses.

We want to see him perform, and since the start of the season, we haven't been disappointed.

The Canadiens fans love what they see of their little Russian jewel, and that's why they're constantly analyzing him and talking about him.

There's a lot of talk about Demidov, whether it's the hotly contested Calder Trophy race with Matthew Schaefer and Beckett Sennecke, or the Russian's ice time.

But for Demidov, these are two subjects and two situations he thinks nothing of.

Indeed, that's what Ivan Demidov's agent Dan Milstein said in an interview with RG Media's Sergey Demidov.

Milstein made it very clear that his client had no intention of winning the Calder Trophy, and that his primary goal was to continue improving and helping the team.

Demidov doesn't focus on individual trophies, because his priority is 100% the Stanley Cup.

Understandably, the 19-year-old prodigy is really focused on his contribution to the team's performance, and doesn't attach any importance to his individual prowess or achievements, at least for now.

And as for ice time, it's obviously been a big topic of debate in Montreal since the start of the season, with many fans and analysts criticizing Martin St-Louis for not giving the Russian enough playing time.

Well, once again, according to Milstein, we learn that Demidov isn't worried about his playing time at all, and doesn't even think about it.

Milstein points to the last game against the Winnipeg Jets, in which Demidov played a season-high 19 minutes and 29 seconds, as a benchmark, indicating that everyone but Demidov noticed.

The Habs' #93 has never once whined about his playing time, as he focuses on making the team win and doing as much as possible with the time he's given.

